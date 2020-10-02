Fall is a good time for me to clean and organize my cupboards. One of the things I like to do is to get out my spices and prepare mixes for easy preparation of fall meals. The ridiculously over priced store bought spice blends are convenient but sometimes are full of preservatives and unnecessary added ingredients. With the individual packaging there is a lot of wasted plastic.
These great recipes are quick and easy to make to have available. It is important to have good quality, fresh spices. Mix all the spices together and put in an airtight container for storage and keep in the cupboard. You can adapt the spices to your families taste preferences.
---
Fall is a great time to make chili and this recipe makes ½ cup of seasoning. When you make chili you only use 2 tablespoons so you have enough for four batches.
Homemade Chili Seasoning
¼ cup chili powder
1 Tbsp. paprika
1 Tbsp. cumin
2 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. cayenne powder
4 tsp. sea salt
2 tsp. pepper
---
This seasoning is good to be used for fish and chips, meat, poultry and french fries. You can add more spices and herbs for your taste.
Easy Homemade Seasoned Salt
¼ cup Kosher salt
1 Tbsp. black pepper
2 tsp.s brown sugar
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. turmeric
---
This chicken seasoning is super flavorful and makes juicy and tender chicken. It is good on roasting a whole chicken, breasts, thighs or wings. It makes ½ cup seasoning and you use 1 Tbsp. per pound of chicken.
The Best Chicken Seasoning
1 Tbsp. salt
½ Tbsp. pepper
1 ½ Tbsp. paprika
1 ½ Tbsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp.s onion powder
½ Tbsp. thyme
1 Tbsp. parsley
1 Tbsp. ground mustard
½ Tbsp. oregano
1/8 tsp. cayenne-optional
---
You can prepare a coating to use on chicken similar to Shake and Bake so you can easily prepare baked chicken.
Homemade Shake and Bake
4 cups bread crumbs
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 Tbsp. salt
1 Tbsp. paprika
1 Tbsp. celery salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
½ tsp. garlic salt
½ tsp. minced garlic
¼ tsp. minced onion
1 pinch dried basil, parsley and oregano
---
Customize your pizza topping whether it is purchased or homemade. Sprinkle the pizza seasoning on hot pizza before serving. Store in the refrigerator. It is easy to customize and add other spices like rosemary and thyme.
Parmesan Pizza Seasoning
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. basil
1 tsp. oregano
1 tsp. red pepper flakes
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. ground sea salt
---
Trader Joes has a popular seasoning that can be used on bagels, scrambled eggs, tomato slices or cucumbers with cream cheese. You can make your own for less money, especially if you have most of the spices.
Everything Bagel Seasoning Mix
½ Tbsp. minced onion
1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
1 Tbsp. Kosher salt
1 Tbsp. dried minced garlic
2 Tbsp. black and white sesame seeds (toasted0
1 Tbsp. crushed black pepper