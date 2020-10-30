Monkey bread, according to one history I found, is a Hungarian dessert, ”golden dumplings,” which dates back to the 1880s and was brought to America when Hungarians immigrated. Another idea is that the origin of the term “monkey bread” comes from the pastry being a finger food that the consumer picks apart a monkey would.
Monkey bread is a favorite of kids. It is usually ooey, gooey and filled with sweet and savory ingredients. It is a pull-apart bread that can be eaten as an appetizer, part of a meal or as a dessert. These monkey bread recipes are fun, easy recipes that your kids can help make. If you don’t have a fluted Bundt pan, you could also use a large casserole dish or made individual in muffin cups
Biscuit monkey bread is a different bread recipe that is perfect with soups that are enjoyed with colder weather meals. You could use other spices instead of Italian. I think anything with cheese and garlic is good.
Monkey Bread Biscuits
1 tube (16.3 ounces) large refrigerated biscuits
3 Tbsp. butter, melted
1 garlic clove, minced
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Additional Italian seasoning
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Separate biscuits; cut each into six pieces. In a large bowl, combine butter, garlic and Italian seasoning; add biscuit pieces and toss to coat. Place four pieces in each of the 12 greased muffin cups. Sprinkle with cheese and additional Italian seasoning, Bake 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
Pizza monkey bread is another recipe the kids will enjoy making. It is stuffed with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and garlic.
Pizza Monkey Bread
2 cans refrigerated biscuits, each section quartered
1 cup pepperoni slices, rounds cut in half
2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
¼ cup parmesan cheese, shredded
¼ cup butter
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 teaspoons oregano
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons pepper
marinara or pizza sauce for dipping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a bundt pan.
Place all ingredients in a bowl, except the marinara sauce. Mix gently. Pour into the pan and bake for 20 minutes, or until tops start to brown. Cover pan with foil and continue cooking, checking inside dough bits every 5 minutes to check to see if they are cooked. Baking covered will take an additional 10-15 minutes. Remove from the oven and loosen edges. Place on plate you want to serve on so the nice side is up. Serve with a bowl of warmed marinara or pizza sauce.
Enjoy! 6 servings.
This recipe for chocolate monkey bread is easy and the biscuits are coated with sugar and cocoa instead of the cinnamon. It is delicious served as an indulgent breakfast, brunch, or dessert. Don’t let it cool longer than 5 minutes in the pan as it will stick to the pan and it will be difficult to clean.
Chocolate Monkey Bread
2 cans 8-count Pillsbury grands Biscuits
1/3 cup sugar
3 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder, divided
½ cup butter, melted
¾ cups brown sugar packed
½ cup chocolate chips
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spay a 12 cup fluted Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray. Open the cans of biscuits and slice each biscuit into 6 pieces. Place the granulated sugar and 1 Tbsp. of cocoa powder in a large gallon size ziplock bag. Add the biscuit pieces, seal the bag, and shake to coat. Mix melt butter, brown sugar and remaining 2 Tbsp. of cocoa on a small bowl. Place half the coated biscuit pieces in the prepared pan. Top with half the chocolate chips and half the butter mixture. Repeat a second layer of biscuits, chocolate chips and butter mixture. Bake for about 30-40 minutes until the top is brown and the center isn’t too jiggly. Let cool in a pan for 5 minutes and invert the pan, tap to release. 8-10 servings.
Caramel apple monkey bread is another delicious seasonal recipe.
Caramel Apple Monkey Bread
2 medium apples, peeled and dices into small cubes
1 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoons cinnamon
2 16 ounce cans buttermilk biscuits, each biscuit cut into 4 pieces
½ cup butter, melted
1 cup brown sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cloves
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bundt pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine sugar, cinnamon and biscuits, and toss to combine. Add diced apples to stir to distribute. Pour into prepared bundt pan. In a small bowl, combine melted butter brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves and stir to combine. Pour over biscuits in bundt pan. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, Let sit for 10 minutes, Flip onto a plate to serve. 6-8 servings.