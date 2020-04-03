EDITOR'S NOTE: A couple of weeks back, before the coronavirus pandemic stay home orders, and as families looked forward to spring break, columnist Bev Barrett shared recipes that use crescent rolls as the base. We ran out of space for all of her ideas, so this week, we share three more recipes, along with Bev's introductory paragraph.
We are all looking forward to spring and warmer weather. Litchfield and some area schools will be having a spring break this month. It would be a good time for the family to try some quick, easy recipes using crescent rolls. Crescent rolls can be purchased for around $2 a tube so the recipes are economical.
---
Crescent rolls are used for a quick and easy breakfast recipes.
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Roll-Ups
5 eggs
1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
8 fully cooked breakfast sausage links
4 slices (sandwich-size) Cheddar Cheese
salt and pepper to taste
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In small bowl, beat eggs. Reserve 2 tablespoons beaten egg for brushing on top of crescent rolls. Scramble remaining eggs. Unroll dough onto work surface, separate into 8 triangles. Cut cheese slices in half and place one half on each triangle. Top each with spoonful eggs and sausage link, Loosely roll up triangles as directed on can; place on un-greased cookie sheet. Brush reserved beaten egg on top of each crescent. Sprinkle with salt and pepper over each. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until golden brown.
Makes 8 roll ups.
---
Ham and Cheese Pinwheels
1 (8 ounce) tube crescent roll
1/2 pound deli sliced ham
2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
8 ounce sliced Swiss cheese
4 Tbsp. butter, melted
¼ tsp. garlic powdered
2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
1 tsp. poppy seeds
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8×8 baking pan with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, unroll dough and separate the sheet into rectangles. Pinch the perforations to seal. Spread mustard onto each triangle. Top with sliced ham and 1 ½ slice cheese. Starting with one short side, roll up each rectangle. Pinch edge to seal. Cut each roll into 4 slices. Place cut side up in baking pan. In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter, garlic powder and parsley. Brush over pinwheels, then sprinkle poppy seeds on top. Bake for 12-15 minutes until the rolls are golden.
---
These cheesy stuffed garlic butter crescent rolls are a perfect side to soup and salad or a perfect snack. They are simple to create and kids could help make.
Cheesy Stuffed Garlic Butter Crescent Rolls
1 (8ounce) can refrigerated crescent rolls
4 string cheeses, halved crosswise
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
½ tsp. Italian seasoning
1 clove garlic minced
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with oil. In a small bowl, combine melted butter with Italian seasoning and garlic. Unroll crescent rolls and separate into triangles. Brush with garlic butter, reserving some to brush on the tops of assembled rolls. Place halved string cheese at widest end and roll up. Brush tops with reserved garlic butter. Bake for 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve warm. Yield: 8 servings.