It’s time to gather as family and friends this holiday season. Make sure you take time to reflect on the many blessings you have.
Homemade cranberry sauce is simple to make and only takes 3 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes on the stove. It can be made ahead and is so much better than store bought. This simple classic recipe is sweet and tart and a perfect flavor to go with your turkey dinner.
Easy Classic Cranberry Sauce
16 ounce bag cranberries-fresh or frozen
1 cup white sugar
1/3 cup water
1/8 tsp. lemon or orange zest
pinch of salt
Put the cranberries in a saucepan over medium low heat. Remove a heaped 1/2 cupful of cranberries and set aside. Add remaining ingredients. Cook for 5 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Increase heat to medium high. Cook for 10 minutes or until most of the cranberries have burst and the liquid is syrupy. Reduce heat to low, stir in ½ cup reserved cranberries. Adjust sweetness to your taste with more sugar and add a pinch of salt. Allow to cool and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks. The sauce will continue to thicken as it cools. It is best served at room temperature or warm. Makes 3 cups and serves 10-12.
---
The orange salad is a nice side dish to add color to your holiday meal.
Orange Dreamsicle Salad
1 small box orange jello
1 small box vanilla instant pudding
1 cup boiling water
1/2 cup cold water
8 ounce cool whip
14 ounce can mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup mini marshmallows
Combine boiling water and orange jello; whisk until dissolved. Add cold water and allow to chill for 15 minutes in refrigerator. Slowly whisk in pudding powder until smooth. Chill another 15-20 minutes until thickened. Fold in cool whip, oranges and marshmallows.
---
You can make your own stove top dressing to free up oven space. This dressing is soft, moist and easy to prepare. You need to use a crusty bakery type bread and works best if you dry bread in oven.
Stove top Stuffing
1 loaf (16 ounces) crusty bread
1 can (14.5 oz) chicken broth
6 Tbsp. butter
1 cup finely chopped white onion
1 cup finely chopped celery (about 4 stalks)
3 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
½ tsp. salt
1 tsp. poultry seasoning
1/4 tsp. ground thyme
¼ tsp. ground sage
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the bread into small, bite-sized cubes. Lay in even layer on a rimmed cookie sheet with sides. Cook in oven for 12 minutes. Check to make sure they don’t burn. While the bread cubes are toasting, pour the can of chicken broth into a microwave-safe container and heat until warm, about 3-4 minutes. In a large pot (make sure it has a lid) melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion, celery, garlic and salt. Stir in poultry seasoning, thyme and sage and cook for another minute. Add in the toasted bread cubes and stir to coat the bread in the butter mixture. Very gradually add the hot chicken broth into the pot while stirring to evenly moisten the bread. Cover the pot and remove from the heat. Let it sit for 10 minutes before serving.
---
Instead of making mashed potatoes you might like to make muffin tin potatoes for your holiday meals. They are tasty and easy to make elegant, individual servings. The simple cheese sauce is delicious.
Muffin Tin Potatoes Gratin
cooking spray
2 Tbsp. butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
¾ cup milk
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
salt and black pepper to taste
2 large potatoes
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 12 muffin cups with cooking spray or grease with butter. Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir in melted butter until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add flour to garlic mixture; cook and stir until mixture is smooth and thickened, about 2 minutes. Slowly pour milk into flour-batter mixture while continuously stirring with a whisk until sauce is smooth and thickened, about 5 minutes. If the sauce gets too thick add extra milk. Remove saucepan from heat and stir Parmesan cheese into sauce until cheese melts from the heat of the sauce, season with salt and pepper. Divide the potatoes among the 12 prepared muffin cups and spoon cheese sauce over potatoes. Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes. Makes 6-12 servings.
---
Make an easy homemade crust for your pumpkin or pecan pie as you don’t have to hassle rolling the crust. You just press the dough into the pie dish and flute the edge for a nice appearance. The recipe makes enough for a 9-inch crust.
No Fuss Pie Crust
2 cup flour
½ cup oil of your choice
3 Tbsp.s cold water
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. baking powder
Grease 9-inch pie dish with nonstick spray. In large bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking powder. Add oil and water and mix until combined. Form into a ball. Press into bottom of prepared pie dish. Flute edges, fill with favorite filling and bake according your pie instructions. Bake a single crust 11-13 minutes at 375 degrees.