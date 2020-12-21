Happy New Year! I think we will be glad 2020 is over as it has been a very challenging year. We will probably bring in the new year without a lot of celebrating and parties. You will probably be at home with family if you follow the guidelines. You can make your celebration special by preparing kid-friendly recipes with the family that are easy and fun to make for.
Pizza is always a favorite and this recipe is a change from ordinary pizza.
Pepperoni Pizza Puffs
¾ cup flour
1 tsp. baking powder
¾ cup milk
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 cup cheese (mozzarella or cheddar or mixture of cheeses)
¾ cup mini pepperoni or cooked sausage
½ red or green pepper, finely diced
½ tsp. each basil and garlic powder
¾ tsp. oregano
4 mozzarella string cheese
½ cup pizza sauce
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a muffin pan very well. Combine flour, baking powder, and spices in bowl. Add egg and stir until combined.
Stir in shredded cheese, pepper, and mini pepperoni. Allow mixture to stand 10mminutes. Divide among the muffin cups, cut each string cheeses into 3 pieces and gently press 1 piece into the center of each muffin. Bake until lightly browned and puffed, about 20 minutes. Serve with warmed pizza sauce for dipping. Makes 10-12 puffs.
---
Make taco cups that are crisp and crunchy on the outside and filled with a delicious taco mixture. The cups are made with wonton wrappers and are baked in a prepared muffin tin.
Crunchy Taco Cups
1 pound lean ground beef, browned and drained
1 envelope (3 Tbsp.) taco seasoning
10 ounce can Rio-Tel Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies, drained
1 ½ cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (can use a Mexican blend)
24 wonton wrappers
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Generously coat a standard size muffin tin with nonstick spray. Combine cooked beef, taco seasoning and tomatoes in a bowl and stir to combine. Line each cup of prepared muffin tin with a wonton wrapper. Add 1 ½ Tbsp. taco mixture and 1 Tbsp. cheese. Repeat with another layer of wonton wrapper and taco mixture. Add a final layer of remaining cheese. Bake 375 degrees for 11-13 minutes until cups are heated through and edges are golden. Yield 12 taco cups.
---
You can use the leftover wonton wrappers to make cream cheese wontons. They are a perfect appetizer as they are easy and healthy as they are baked instead of fried in oil. Follow the directions and you can make all the remaining wonton wraps. You could flavor the cream cheese filling with spices like garlic or onion.
Baked Cream Cheese Wontons
Non stick spry
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
wonton wraps
cream cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray baking sheet. Lay out wonton wraps. Put a dollop of cream cheese in the center. Use a basting brush to butter edges. Connect all 4 corners and give a pinch to stay together. Bake 5-8 minutes. Serve warm.
---
Homemade cheese bread is easy to make for another quick side to go with a meal or as an appetizer. You brown the bread first with garlic bitter and sprinkle the cheese for an additional 2-3 minutes until melted.
Easy & Cheesy Garlic Bread
1 loaf Italian bread
½ cup unsalted bitter
1 ½ tsp. garlic powder
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 cup Romano cheese, grated
1 Tbsp. parsley, finely chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut bread into half lengthwise so you have two sections. In a medium bowl mix together butter and garlic. Spread garlic butter mixture on bread. Place on baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes or until browned. Remove loaf from oven. Mix together the two cheeses and sprinkle the mixed cheese on the halves. Return to oven and bake 2-3 more minutes or until cheese is brown and bubbly. Let cool 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Slice and serve.
---
There are lots of recipes for preparing kielbasa or mini hot dogs. This one works great in a slow cooker or it also can be made on the stovetop.
Brown Sugar Kielbasa Bites
2 pounds Kielbasa, sliced into bite-sized pieces
¾ cup cola
1 cup brown sugar
½ tsp. chili powder (optional)
Add ingredients to a 3 quart slow cooker and stir to combine. Cover and cook on low for 6 hour or on high for 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve warm. Note: To prepare on the stovetop, combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan and simmer over medium heat for 15-30 minutes. Serves 10-12.