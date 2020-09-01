It's back to school and life may follow a more normal schedule for some families. It's a good time to prepare recipes that are stress-free and kid friendly. These easy recipes take less than 30 minutes to prepare.
This sloppy joe recipe by itself is very flavorful, but when you use it to top a good quality hot dog it's especially delicious. It makes a big batch, enough to top 16 hot dogs. I don't like the sweet taste so I'd leave out the brown sugar, as ketchup has enough sugar for my taste.
Sloppy Joe Dogs
2 pounds ground beef
2 celery ribs
1 small green pepper, finely chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1 can (10 ¾ oz) condensed tomato soup, undiluted
¼ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup ketchup
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
1 ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Dogs: 16 hot dogs
16 hot dog buns, split
Optional: warmed cheese dip and grilled onions
In a Dutch oven or large saucepan, cook the beef, celery, green pepper and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Stir in the tomato soup, brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, salt and garlic powder; heat through. Grill hot dogs, covered, over medium heat for 6-10 minutes or until heated through, turning occasionally. Serve on buns. Top each with ¼ cup beef mixture. Top with warmed cheese dip and grilled onions if desired. 16 servings.
---
Cheeseburger Biscuit Cups
1 pound lean ground beef
½ cup ketchup
2 tablespoons brown sugar.or
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire saucepan
1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits.
4 ounces Velveeta cheese, cubed small
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a 12-cup muffin tin by spraying 8 of the muffin cups with cooking spray. In a large skillet, cook heat over medium-high heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in the ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Let cook for a couple minutes and then remove from the heat; set aside. Flatten one biscuit and press into the bottom and up the sides of a muffin cup. Repeat with remaining biscuits. Spoon beef mixture into cups. Top each with some cheese cubes. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until golden on edges and puffed up. Let cool for about 5-10 minutes.
---
You can make a unique baked potato pizza for a meal. If you'd like more flavor you can add ranch dressing with the sour cream (½ cups of each). It tastes like a loaded baked potato with the sour cream, bacon, onions and cheese.
Baked Potato Pizza
1 package (6 ounces) pizza crust mix
3 medium potatoes, baked and cooled
1 tablespoon butter, melted
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon Italian seasoning or dried oregano
1 cup sour cream'
6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
3 to 5 green onions, chopped
1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Prepare pizza crust according to package direction. Press dough into lightly greased 14 inch pizza pan; build up edges slightly. Bake at 400 degrees oven for 5-6 minutes or until crust is firm and begins to brown. Cut potatoes into ½ inch cubes or thin slices. In a bowl, combine butter, garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Add potatoes and toss. Spread sour cream on cooled crust, top with potato mixture, bacon, onion and cheeses. Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until cheese is lightly browned. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting. 8 slices.
---
You can make individual muffin pan pizzas with any of your favorite pizza toppings. This recipe is quick and easy to assemble for a quick meal. You can make homemade pizza dough or purchase store bought pizza dough.
Pizza Muffin Recipe
Pizza dough (enough to make 15×12 rectangle)
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon dried basil
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
your favorite pizza/pasta saucepan
Topping options: Dice to smaller pieces for easier rolling
Bell peppers. Onion, Olives, Mushrooms.
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Coat a muffin tin with a non-stick cooking spray; set aside. Stir together melted butter, basil, and garlic powder; set aside. Roll out pizza dough on a flat surface so it is about 15x 12 inches. Using a pastry brush, cost the raw dough evenly with butter mixture. Top with cheese, and any other desired toppings. Roll long side of dough carefully until you make a log. Using a serrated knife, cut the log into 12 equal pieces. Place each log piece into a muffin tin and press gently to fill the bottom of the pan. Bake for 10 to12 minutes, or until tops are golden brown and cheese bubbles. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes, or until you are able to safely remove pizza muffins from the tin. Serve with you favorite pizza sauce for dipping. Makes 12 pizza muffins.