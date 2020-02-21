I am constantly looking for new recipes and enjoy testing some of them out. Some that looked good have been great and are keepers. A few have ended in the garbage as I wouldn't recommend them as it would be a waste of ingredients.
Since we retired, we have time to enjoy breakfast, and today's recipes include a few recipes that I've tried and recommend.
You can make a delicious thick, blueberry syrup bursting with blueberry flavor. It's delicious used for cheesecake, pound cake, yogurt, waffles pancakes and an ice cream topping. If you want it sweeter you can skip the lemon. It worked to use one container of blueberries instead of 4 cups.
BLUEBERRY SAUCE
2/3 cup orange juice
2/3 cup sugar
1 ½ Tbsp. cornstarch
4 cups fresh blueberries
½ tsp. lemon zest
1 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice
Mix the sugar and cornstarch in a medium saucepan. Add the orange juice and cook on medium heat. Add the fresh blueberries. Cook until some of the berries burst and sauce gets thick. Remove and stir in lemon zest and juice. Sauce will get thicker as sauce cools. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers. Makes 8 servings.
This is another recipe that is delicious on pancakes, waffles, ice cream and warm peach cobbler. The recipe can be cut in half. It keeps 5-6 days.
BUTTER CREAM SYRUP
1 cup butter
2 cups sugar
12 ounce can evaporated milk
2 tsp. vanilla
Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Add sugar and milk. Bring to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes, stirring while it cooks. Remove and stir in vanilla. Allow to sit 3-4 minutes to thicken. Makes 4 cups.
I've discovered a great way to make delicious pancakes by adding oatmeal to the pancake mix. The pancakes are more substantial, and I make half a batch for us, which makes about eight pancakes.
OATMEAL PANCAKES
1 ½ cup pancake mix
½ cup quick oatmeal
1 ½ cup water
Stir until the big lumps are gone. Let sit for 2 minutes.
You could use the above pancake recipe to make Pancake Dippers. They are fun to make with kids and especially delicious if you like pancakes and bacon. You can use any kind of pancake mix.
BUFFET PANCAKE DIPPERS
1 recipe Bisquick pancake batter
12 slices center cut bacon
Cook bacon and set aside. Mix the batter according to package directions. Pour into squeeze bottle with a hole big enough for the batter to pour from. (An empty syrup or ketchup bottle would work, but you may need to cut opening bigger.) Heat griddle. Squeeze batter into a long oval shape a little longer and wider than the bacon and place a piece of cooked bacon in the center. Lightly press bacon into the batter. Squeeze more batter over the bacon in a zig zag line. Cook until batter starts to bubble and turn over and cook a few minutes longer. Serve syrup in dipping cup. Yield 12 dippers.
If you are I a hurry you can use muffin mx to make easy pancakes. This is especially good with some of the different flavors of muffin mix.
PANCAKES FROM MUFFIN MIXEs
1 package of muffin mix
2/3 cup milk
1 egg
Mix and fry on griddle. Makes 7 good sized pancakes.
Use simple cinnamon, vanilla and custard for coating french toast sticks. Day old bread that's slightly dried works best as it will soak up more custard. Thick-cut bread with sturdy crust is essential as the crust helps the sticks hold their shape. You can also use this recipe for regular french toast and don't cut into sticks.
Easy Cinnamon French Toast Sticks
8 slices thick-cut Texas toast
4 large eggs
1 cup heavy cream
2 ½ tsp. cinnamon
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
Unsalted butter for cooking
Maple syrup, for serving
Cut each slice of Texas toast into four sticks. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, cinnamon, sugar and vanilla. Dip each piece of bread in the egg mixture, turning to coat all sides with the custard. Shake off any excess and place the coated bread on a large plate or baking dish. Repeat the dipping process with the remaining bread. Heat a large fry pan over medium heat and add 2 to 3 tablespoons of butter. Once the butter has melted, place several of the coated sticks in a single layer. (Do not overcrowd the pan). Cook until golden brown on one side and continue cooking until the sticks are golden brown and slightly crisped on all edges. Serve immediately with maple syrup for dipping. Yield 6 servings.