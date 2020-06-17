It’s almost time to pick those juicy strawberries. Pick the best berries available; ones that are plump, bright red, fragrant and shows no sign of mold. It’s important to store them correctly so they don’t spoil. Don’t wash until ready to use. Put unwashed berries with stems in a glass jar and tuck in a paper towel to soak up excess moisture and seal with a lid. Place in crisper drawer of refrigerator where the moisture is controlled.
Use a plastic straw to easily remove the stem, especially if you are prepping a large amount. Pierce from the bottom tip and push straw up through center until it pushes the stem off and removes the watery white core.
Strawberries can be used to make quick and easy delicious breakfast recipes. The puff pancake makes an alternative to a common pancake meal. Kids can help make the easy strawberry breakfast taco.
Strawberry Puff Pancake
2 Tbsp. butter
2 eggs
½ cup milk
1tsp. vanilla extract
½ cup flour
1/8 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. cinnamon
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
¼ cup sugar
½ cup water
1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
Place butter in 9 inch pie plate in 400 degree oven for 4-5 minutes or until butter is melted. Meanwhile, in small bowl whisk eggs, milk and vanilla, In another small bowl mix the flour, salt, cinnamon and whisk in the egg mixture until smooth and blended. Pour into prepared pie plate. Bake for 15-20 minutes until sides are crisp and golden brown.
In a small saucepan combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in water until smooth. Add strawberries. Cook and stir on medium heat until thickened. Pour on pancake. Garnish with confectioners sugar or whipped cream. Makes 4 servings.
---
Fresh Strawberry Breakfast Tacos
2 Tbsp. butter
6 flour tortilla, 6 inch size
1/3 cup cream cheese, softened
1 Tbsp. honey
½ tsp. cinnamon
1/3 cup vanilla yogurt
1 ¾ cup quartered fresh strawberries.
Heat butter in a large skillet on medium-low. Cook tortilla until each side is light golden brown; about 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and repeat with remaining tortillas. Beat together cream cheese, honey and cinnamon. Slowly mix in yogurt until blended. Spread tortilla with cream cheese mixture and top with strawberries. Makes 6 servings.
---
You can make a delicious strawberry spread to serve with English muffins, toast, pancakes or waffles. You could use this recipe with other in season fruit.
Strawberry Butter
1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup confectioners sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup fresh strawberries, pureed
In a bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Gradually add sugar and vanilla and mix well. Stir in strawberries and cover tightly and refrigerate for several hours or overnight. It may be stored in the refrigerator for up to one week. Makes 2 cups.
---
You can make a delicious. cold, summer drink with strawberries that is refreshing and thirst quenching.
Strawberry Cooler
3 cups water
5 cups fresh strawberries
¾-1 cup sugar
¼ cup lemon juice
2 tsp. grated lemon zest
1 cup ginger ale
crushed ice
Optional-whole berries to garnish
In a blender, process water, strawberries, sugar and lemon juice & zest in batches until smooth. Strain strawberry seeds if desired. Pour into a pitcher. Stir in ginger ale. Serve in chilled glass over ice. Garnish with whole berries.
---
You can make a sweet and tangy salsa using cherry tomatoes and strawberries. It’s a great recipe and tastes great as an appetizer with tortilla chips.
Strawberry Tomato Salsa
2 pints (4 cups) cherry tomatoes, quartered
1 pint (2 cups) fresh strawberries, chopped
6-8 green onions
½ cup minced fresh cilantro
6 Tbsp. olive oil
2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
½ tsp. salt
Combine tomatoes, strawberries, onion, and cilantro n large bowl. In small bowl mix oil, vinegar and salt. Gently stir into tomato mixture. Refrigerate until serving. Gently stir into tomato mixture. Makes 6 cups.