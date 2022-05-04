I am ready for spring to finally get here. I am even looking forward to spring cleaning to get the grime off the windows and freshen up the house. This week’s column will include some economical green cleaning recipes. In the right combination you can clean without buying harsh household chemicals. You need to use tested recipes that work and be careful not to mix combinations that can produce dangerous reactions that can damage your health and home surfaces.
These recipes use simple ingredients that you probably have in your home. They recipes have a short shelf life so you should make smaller amounts that you will use in a day or two.
---
The windows have accumulated a grime over the winter that the Spring rains won’t clean. There are lots of homemade recipes that can be used. This streak free window/mirror cleaner is all natural and uses inexpensive products that cost pennies. It removes fingerprints, water spots and dirt and grime. The vinegar removes the film from the surface and cleans dirt and grime. The rubbing alcohol evaporate quickly so no streaks form. The secret ingredient is cornstarch which takes away the water spots and leaves a shiny surface on the window.
Best Streak Free Window/Mirror Cleaner
8 ounce spray bottle
Add ¼ cup white vinegar
Add ¼ cup rubbing alcohol
Add 1 tablespoon cornstarch
Combine all ingredients together in empty spray bottle and shake. Shake each time you use if you see cornstarch at the bottom of bottle. Use a lint free cloth to wipe glass/mirror until the surface is clean and shines.
---
This oven cleaning recipe is all natural and is made with 3 simple ingredients. You have no toxic fumes or harsh chemicals. I had my doubts the first time I used it, as it seemed too simple to work but I have used it successfully several times. You might have to put a little more effort if you have lots of burnt on spots. It is recommended that you clean you oven every 2-3 months.
Orange Peel Oven Cleaner
Peel two oranges and put in a glass jar. Cover with distilled vinegar.
Let ingredients infuse in jar for 5 days.
Use a funnel to pour liquid into spray bottle.
When ready to clean oven, apply baking soda to area you wish to clean.
Spray natural orange oven cleaner solution on baking soda.
It will start to fizz and bubble.
Close oven door and wait 20 minutes.
Wipe oven with clean sponge.
Stainless Steel Sink Cleaner
Empty the sink and wash with hot water and dish soap. Mix 3 parts cream of tarter and 1 part hydrogen peroxide. Rub gently with clean, non abrasive cloth or sponge. Stains should come off. Wet sink and sprinkle baking soda onto stainless steel. Add lemon juice for extra cleaning power. Scrub it down getting into crevices especially around faucets with a tooth brush. If you have water spots rub down with white vinegar. Buff surface until it shines like brand new.
---
Your bathroom might need some spring cleaning. These simple recipes will clean the shower and tiles.
Tile and grout cleaner
7 cups water
½ cup baking soda
1/3 cup lemon juice or household ammonia
¼ cup vinegar
Put in spray bottle and spray onto floor. Let sit for a while to allow cleaner to work. Wipe with a damp cloth or sponge and scrub with a brush.
Homemade Shower Cleaner
1 cup white vinegar
1 cup dawn dish soap
Put vinegar in microwave until warm. Mix in dawn dish soap. Put in spray bottle and spray in shower. For tough soap scum, you should spray and leave overnight.
---
We will eventually see weeds and this weed killer works best on a sunny day. It takes 24 hours for the weeds to die. Bigger weeds may need multiple treatments. It should be used in gravel areas or walkways. Don’t use in flower beds or vegetable plots as the spray will kill all plants. The salt and vinegar dry the moisture from the weeds. The dish soap helps the spray stay on the weeds.
Weed Be-Gone
1 gallon vinegar
2 cups epson salt
¼ cup blue Dawn dish soap
First pour salt into the container. Add vinegar; shake container to mix and let sit for an hour to allow the salt to dissolve. Add dish soap and spray on weeds and watch them die. Repeat if necessary.
Mix and put in a spray bottle. Spray in the morning after dew has evaporated. The weeds will wilt in the sunshine and will be brown and dead in a few days.
---
Ants are annoying and seem to appear in places you don’t want them. You can use common household ingredients like water, sugar and borax to get rid of the ants. It makes a lot and you might want to start by making a third recipe.
Poison for Ants
1 cup sugar (1/3 cup)
3 tablespoons Borax (1 tablespoon Borax)
3 cups warm water (1 cup water)
Mix sugar and Borax in warm water until it dissolves. Soak cotton balls with the solution then place cotton ball on waxed paper. Place paper with cotton near ants.
Get Rid Of Ant Hills
Sprinkle uncooked Minute Rice or corn meal over anthill. Ants take the rice or corn meal back to the nest for the colony to devour. It swells in the stomach and will kill the whole nest.