It’s challenging shopping for groceries each week, but I still enjoy doing my own shopping and trying to get good values. I buy a lot of ground beef as it is versatile and can be cooked in so many different methods. I like to buy good quality ground beef that tastes good, and it can be economical, especially if you can find it on sale.
This week’s column includes recipes that use a pound of ground beef to make quick, easy meals.
If you like meatloaf, you can make it in less time if you bake in muffin tins. The smaller “loafs” cook in only 20-25 minutes, about half the regular time.
Make Meatloaf in a Muffin Pan
1 pound ground turkey or ground beef
1/3 cup breadcrumbs or oatmeal
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Optional-add a couple handfuls of vegetables like onions, mushrooms
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl, but use only ¼ of the tomato sauce in the meat mixture. Reserve the rest for the top of the meatloaf muffins. Press the meat into muffin cups (you should get 8-10) Top with a dollop of tomato sauce on each one. Cook for 15-20 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before you serve. 4-5 servings.
This Mexican recipe is easy to prepare and serve. You layer the ingredients and bake for 10-15 minutes.
Mexican Tortilla Casserole
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 can refried beans, warmed so they spread easier
½ can Mexican blend corn, drained
4-5 large flour tortillas
8 ounce of chunky salsa-your choice mild or hot
Spray a round cake pan or casserole with cooking spray. Brown ground beef and onion and drain. Add taco seasoning and cook according to package directions. Lay 1 tortilla in bottom of baking dish and spread 1/3 of bean on top of it, top with 1/3 of the meat and sprinkle some cheese.
Second layer — tortilla, ½ the rice. ½ salsa. ½ corn and cheese. Third layer — 1/3 beans, 1/3 meat and cheese. Fourth layer — remaining beans, meat, corn, rice and salsa and cheese. Top with last flour tortilla. Bake covered with foil at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes, uncover and bake 10-15 minutes longer. Let sit 5 minutes before cutting. Top with sour cream, diced onion and shredded lettuce if desired. Cut into wedges to serve.
Poor Man Husband Casserole
2 cans (8-ounces) tomato sauce
1 ½ cup Cheddar cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, Cook and drain grease from ground beef. Mix beef with garlic, salt, sugar, and tomato sauce. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Cook and drain the noodles. Mix sour cream and cream cheese together in a small bowl. Layer in order twice-noodles, sour cream mixture and meat. Sprinkle cheddar cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Soup is always a good meal when the temperature drops. Soup making is easy and you might make soup without a recipe. This recipe lists the correct ingredients and measurements for a very tasty soup. Hamburger soup can be ready in 30 minutes so it is perfect for busy week nights. It is recommended that you use lean ground beef so you don’t have to drain the grease off the hamburger.
2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
15 ounces tomatoes, diced with juice
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
3 cups frozen mixed vegetables-corn, green beans and carrot mix
Optional-sprinkle Parmesan cheese or shredded cheddar cheese
In medium-sized soup/stock pot brown ground beef, onion, celery and garlic with oil until no longer pink remains in the ground beef. Drain excess fat. Add potatoes, broth, tomatoes, tomato sauce, Worcestershire, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Then simmer for 10 minutes. Add frozen vegetables and simmer 15-20 more minutes until potatoes are tender. 8 servings.
