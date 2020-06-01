Joseph Carlson is Meeker County's June 4-H’er of the Month.
A member of the Forest City Livewires 4-H club, Joseph has been a dedicated and active member for nine years. He has taken on leadership roles within his club as well as Meeker County. He is currently an officer for his club as well as the president of the county federation. Joseph is also a member of the Meeker County 4-H ambassador program. He has helped at day camps and with service projects throughout the county. Joseph has volunteered at the county fair and Performing Arts Day in the past years.
In addition to learning new skills in his projects, Joseph has been a mentor to others in the shop, rabbit and beef project areas.
"You need to be dedicated to the project," he said.
These projects have taught him to work hard to get the result he wants. Projects like these, as well as service projects and other opportunities 4-H has presented him have brought out his leader within. Joseph has improved his people skills and has become a mentor to many other 4-H’ers. He has enjoyed helping other members and watching them grow as 4-H’ers themselves.
This spring, Joseph has been working with his rabbits to prepare them for the show this summer.
— Submitted by Gretta Lemke, Meeker County 4-H Reporter