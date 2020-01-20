It is cold outside! At time of writing, the wind is blowing around a new layer of snow and it is bright and beautiful out there! My answer to cold weather conversations is, “We had nine months to escape and we are still here. So we were either charmed by Minnesota summer and forgot winter was coming, or we thought we could handle it!” I’m thinking the latter is true for most of us; we know how to handle it! So if it means avoiding being outside, or embracing it and taking up winter outdoor hobbies, we can handle it!
We have you covered for enjoyable, enriching, and informing activities to do this winter! We are embracing it by performing Youth Theater performance of "Frozen Jr." Auditions are Feb. 3-4 with callbacks on Feb. 6 Please call the Community Education office for an audition time. Audition packets can be picked up at the office, 307 E. Sixth St., the Wagner Building.
For students in fourth through sixth grades, we have Drawing II class with Mr. Whitchurch. This class will run Jan. 27-30, 3:10-4:30 p.m. and is for students who have already taken "Drawing I" class. Participants will need to purchase and bring a drawing pad to class. Drawing pencils preferred, but not required.
Litchfield is hosting a Town Hall meeting to discuss creative, right for Meeker County, solutions to our local childcare needs. The meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Zion Lutheran Church. It is open to all and involves a free meal and free childcare. Register by going to https://meekercountytownhall.eventbrite.com or by calling the Chamber office at 320-693-8184. If you are an employer, a parent who uses childcare, or a provider of childcare, we need your opinions. Please call the Chamber and ask for the link to a survey that pertains to you.
If you have a dog, chances are you are working to help them navigate the winter weather. There is a Natural Pet Health class on Feb. 2 for you. Class is taught by Connie from the Lamb Shoppe and will explore a variety of ideas that address problems such as skin issues, digestive disorders, emotional conditions, dental care and much more. This class is for dog owners only; you will not need to bring your pet to this class.
And lastly, speaking of "Frozen," the Early Childhood Frozen Ball is Friday, Feb. 7. Families of young children, birth to kindergarten, are invited for a magical night of music and fun. Call to reserve your spot on the dance floor! Call for the Ball and all to 320-693-2354, or find us on line at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.