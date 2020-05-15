When families are faced with financial uncertainty or sudden income loss, addressing the situation takes more than just thinking about dollars and cents, says Lori Hendrickson, Extension Educator and an accredited financial counselor with University of Minnesota Extension.
“Often, when layoffs and income reduction happen, we are experiencing shock and denial that keep us from immediately making adjustments in our spending to keep us on solid ground,” according to Hendrickson.
Layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are an example of events that can have significant financial impact on many families in Minnesota. Working through the cycle of grief caused by a sudden drop in income allows families to plan for how to adjust their financial picture with clear heads, and the entire family should be a part of those conversations.
“When we are adjusting spending, it’s important to include the whole family," Hendrickson said. "Talk about items in the budget that are necessary and those that can be put off or eliminated altogether."
Hendrickson said families should ask these questions during this discussion:
- Can we substitute a less costly item?
- How can we conserve what we have and avoid waste?
- Are there opportunities to work with others by trading or sharing what we can do?
- Can we save if we do it ourselves?
- Can we do without or do it less often?
"As the family talks about what is most important, be sure you are all listening to each other," Hendricksons aid. "By including children in the discussion, they can feel that they are contributing to the solutions.”
After determining the impact of the income loss, Hendrickson says to be sure to talk with creditors to let them know the situation and discuss when and how you may make payments. Creditors may be able to offer suggestions, but if they don’t know the situation, they aren’t able to help, so people should be sure to communicate.
For more information on COVID-19 resources, including managing income loss, visit: https://extension.umn.edu/news/coping-covid-19
Strategies for nuisance deer
Most people enjoy seeing a variety of wildlife visiting their yards and gardens. However, some wildlife, deer in particular, can be quite a nuisance as they are not shy about eating a variety of common landscaping plants. Meeker County Extension Master Gardener Kathryn Anderson knows the struggles as a small herd of approximately 11 deer decided to call her yard home for the winter. The deer had significantly pruned a couple of long Arborvitae hedges and enjoyed several other shrubs and trees (some of which sustained severe damage from the deer rubs).
Here are some strategies to make your yard less appealing to deer:
Fencing: Fencing is the most effective way to deter deer. However, depending on the type of fencing used and area you would like to protect, fencing can be expensive and unrealistic for large areas. The most common types of fence are woven wire or wire mesh and electrified fences. Kathryn shares “I have found in my vegetable area if I have different stands, posts, small fencing around to support different crops it does tend to spook deer because they don’t have a clear passage.”
Deterrents: There are a variety of deterrents available from store bought repellents or motion activated lights, noisemakers or sprinkler as short-term options. Deer (or rabbits for that matter) will get used to one deterrent type making it ineffective.
Deer resistant plants: Many plants can serve as a natural deterrent to deer due to their toxicity, fragrance or texture. Daffodils, coneflowers, marigolds and Russian sage are just a few examples of these types of plants. Example – Kathryn has an extended stream of Hostas along a waterway which are like candy to deer. With the addition of daffodils, little to no damage caused by deer has happened.
Protecting sensitive plants: Consider covering plants/shrubs and wrapping small trees making them hard to access by deer.
Try several different strategies to have the best success in deterring deer from your landscape. Deer are beautiful – just not when they are using our landscape as a buffet. For more information about fencing options, deterrents and deer resistant plant varieties, please visit https://extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/white-tailed-deer-damage. Feel free to reach out to the Meeker County Extension Office with any questions at 320-693-5275.
Source: Kathryn Anderson, Meeker County Extension Master Gardener and Karen Johnson, UMN Extension Educator – McLeod and Meeker counties.