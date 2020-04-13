I need a haircut. Let me just say that, before I try to tell you about what’s happening at the library. The toilet paper crisis will seem to be nothing compared to all of us trying to make appointments for haircuts before we go back to work.
The library is closed. Since I usually review books for children and teens, it’s a little daunting to write about books that can’t be checked out. I miss the other services the library provides. I wanted to read a book that goes along with some training we’re doing by video, so I thought, “I’ll just pop onto mnlink.org and borrow it from a library somewhere in Minnesota.” But that convenience isn’t available until libraries re-open.
I wonder how the folks are doing who depend on library computers for internet access. I miss our patrons! And I wonder how some of them are getting by. I know they can use the library wifi, but many of our patrons don’t have a device that will connect. They also use the library printer. In a normal day that printer makes a lot of copies.
Elisabeth at Dassel library is doing wonderful story hour programs. She’s young and cute and does a great job. I haven’t tried making a video. I feel my years, and I am uncomfortable doing the whole video thing. Also, did I mention that I need a haircut?
Beth has posted some resources on the library Facebook page that are incredible. Celebrities even share children’s books. Who wouldn’t want the wonderful Dolly Parton to read a bedtime story? There are all sorts of resources that let us virtually visit zoos, museums, and parks. There are children’s books available in Pioneerland’s Overdrive collection.
By the way, kudos to our school district for making lunches available. And I deeply appreciate the workers who are working to keep shelves stocked. And the doctors, nurses, and staff who keep the clinic and the hospital available. And the first responders. And the leaders of local congregations who post opportunities for fellowship and worship. I appreciate the leadership shown by our city and state, and find that I’m grateful that the curve of COVID-19 cases seems to be flatter than before.
Yes, it’s getting long. I never thought quarantine would last this long. I’ve been running a low grade temperature since mid March. I couldn’t be tested, but the nurses I’ve talked to say I probably have a virus. My history is that I basically go to work no matter how I feel. If this is THE virus, just imagine how many people I could have shared this with!
You’ll be the first to know when Pioneerland libraries reopen. The world is going through a huge upheaval, but right now, Meeker County, Minnesota is a wonderful place to be. I told a friend from Kansas that the sun was shining, birds were singing, and we have a package of toilet paper in each bathroom.
My suggestion is for us all to say, “It is well, it is well, it is well.” And make a haircut appointment asap.