Live in the moment. That’s what we’ve been told for years but it seriously applies now when many of us are isolated at home with nothing to do but avoid the plague.
As for me, I’m studying birds as I lounge in my backyard swing. After I set up my makeshift birdbath (cake tin on a TV tray), I observed some bird behavior that surprised me.
I found out that robins will wait in line to drink from a bird bath. Mine is small so they really can’t gather together to drink. So, the way my robins behave is surprisingly polite. The big robin flies in, drinks his fill (19 beaksful — I counted) and then flies off. Next up, the small robin. She — I am pretty sure it’s a female — waits on the grass below the bird bath. Up she flies and drinks (10 beaksful) and takes her leave. Not a fluke; I saw it happen two days in a row.
That reminds me of Iceland. I was in Hofsos, a small town north of Reykjavik. While sitting at an outdoor café, I watched the arctic gulls in the bay. I was told the young ones spent time in the bay with its brackish, half salty, water in order to get used to living on and in the salty water of the fjord and the sea beyond the bay. As they amused themselves bobbing about in the bay, I saw them dive bomb each other. I know that’s what they were doing. I saw a gull zoom down over his buddy floating below in the water. As he buzzed by, the other gull ducked his head. You heard me. He ducked his head! I had this naïve notion that wild animals know stuff naturally. I guess not. The buzzed gull feared he might be slammed by the other bird. So, he ducked. I would have thought he’d know that that could never happen; not in nature where wild animals know how to do stuff right. Apparently, not so much.
Back to my bird bath: I saw a couple of finches and a chickadee or two fly in for a drink. They were observing social distancing in their own way; they arrived one by one – each taking his turn. I guess the robins haven’t scared away the smaller birds as I feared they might have.
Next up: the wrens. They haven’t appeared at the bath yet but I do hear them singing their lovely song nearby. Watch this space.