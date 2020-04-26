If you have library books or movies at home and you’re done with them, you can now return them to the libraries in Pioneerland Library System. The book drops are open.
There’s no rush, because due dates for things checked out before the libraries closed in March have been extended to May 30. So if you’re still reading or listening or watching your library items, or if you’re not leaving your house, that’s fine; you can keep them longer.
Please don’t drop your returned items into the book drop in bags. Those get caught and block the slot so that other people can’t return their books.
Please don’t bring us any donated books at this time. We need to handle returned items carefully, and storage space is limited.
We will not be having a book sale in May or July, so we won’t need donations for those, and our book sale storage is already full since we didn’t have a sale in March. Consider bringing your donated books to the little free libraries around the community for now so that other people can enjoy them for free.
If you keep an eye on your library account online, you’ll notice that things you return will stay checked out to you for a few days. We are following current best practices for library materials and quarantining them for at least 72 hours after you return them. At that point we check them in as though they came in the day you dropped them off (which of course they did).
Our libraries remain closed until further notice. If you need assistance with research or ebooks, call the Litchfield Library at 320-693-2483 and leave a message, or email me at elizabeth.cronk@pioneerland.lib.mn.us. I’d be glad to help.