Let’s read together! In this time of distance and adversity, libraries across Minnesota want to bring people of all ages together virtually for the new statewide book club, One Book | One Minnesota.
Libraries are an important source of connection in our communities, and through One Book | One Minnesota, libraries throughout the state will connect their communities through stories.
The first book selection is “Because of Winn-Dixie” by Minnesota author Kate DiCamillo. This year is the 20th anniversary of the book’s publication. You may remember that Litchfield chose it as the community read many years ago. The novel was chosen as a Newbery Honor book, and it also won the Mark Twain Award and the Josette Frank Award.
This classic children’s novel features 10-year-old India Opal Buloni who goes to the grocery store and comes home with a dog, who she names Winn-Dixie, after the store. This story of friendship is intended for middle grade readers and older, roughly ages nine and up. Kids, their parents, and their grandparents can all participate in this book club.
During April and May, Minnesotans are invited to read “Because of Winn-Dixie” and will have access to author videos, reading guides, and virtual book club discussions. DiCamillo will hold a statewide virtual discussion in May.
Litchfield’s Adult Book Club is reading the book for our May 12 Zoom meeting at noon, and I may host a Facebook Live that afternoon again to open up the discussion to people who don’t normally attend that book club, or who are more comfortable with Facebook than Zoom.
“Because of Winn-Dixie” will be available for free for unlimited people on Ebooks Minnesota for eight weeks. You can find it at https://library.biblioboard.com/module/one-book-one-minnesota. You will need to read it online rather than through our Overdrive or Libby service. We have a copy of the ebook and the audiobook in our digital collection, but those are only available to one person at a time.
Many people in Litchfield may still have copies of the book from the year that it was the community read, and it’s not an uncommon book for children to own since it’s a classic many enjoy. I hope that we’ll work together to find ways to get copies of the book to people who want them.
