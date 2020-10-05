Library column for 10/7/20
by Beth Cronk, Litchfield head librarian
We are now in October. I sometimes have to remind myself of that, because in this pandemic year some of the markers along our way through the year aren’t happening, or they are happening in a different way. One thing that was different in my life this fall was sending one of my kids off to college in person weeks later than normal. Another thing that was different: I would typically be attending the statewide library conference somewhere around Minnesota this time of year. Instead, this year we had a virtual conference, so I did my continuing ed in my office instead. It was a little less fun that way, but still educational.
The Litchfield Downtown Council is having Harvest Madness this week. The library is providing a story walk that is on display in business windows around downtown in conjunction with that. Families can take a stroll around downtown and read the book a page at a time in the windows. Start at the library, where you can see the cover of the fall-themed book and a map of where to go. The second stop is at Parkview Grille, followed by RE/MAX, Farm Bureau Financial Service, Ed Olson Insurance Agency, Mary’s Jewelry, the Independent Review, Mimi’s Café, Larry’s Barber Shop, Goals Nutrition, Litchfield Eye Center, the Fridge, DeAnn’s Country Village Shoppe, Jason Tibbits – State Farm, and Litchfield Chiropractic Center. The final page is at the Litchfield Opera House.
Because the story walk boards are set up in windows, you can talk a walk and read the story any time of day. We plan to have it up for a week.
The Litchfield Library remains open by appointment for computer use and Library Express service. Library Express means 15 minutes to come into the library to take care of any non-computer library business: picking out materials, checking things out, getting a library card, taking a quick look at the newspaper, or making photocopies. Call the library at 320-693-2483 to schedule either kind of appointment, available Monday through Saturday, all day and three evenings a week.
Curbside pickup remains available on-demand six days a week as well, with Saturdays expanded now to normal hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Just call from outside to let us know you want to pick up the items you have on hold.
Need some help ordering books or DVDs? We are always happy to help. Call or email and we will help you get what you want.
For the latest information on library services, visit our current website at litchfield.lib.mn.us.