Litchfield Library is now offering on-demand curbside pickup six days a week. This means that instead of making an appointment to get your requested books and movies, you can park in front of the library any time during curbside hours, call the library, and have your items that are on hold brought outside. This should make it easier to fit your library stop in with your other errands.
Litchfield’s current curbside pickup hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library building remains closed to the public.
The other libraries in the county are also offering curbside on-demand during most of what would be their normal business hours, as well. The details are available on the library websites and Facebook pages.
Continue placing requests on the online catalog or by calling the library. If you’re set up for email notifications, you’ll get an email telling you when your items are ready. If you aren’t, we will call you to tell you your items are in. DVDs will wait for you for three days before getting sent back, and books and other items will stay on hold for a week.
When you’re ready to pick up your requested items, park in front of the library on Marshall Avenue, near our curbside pickup sign. Call the library to let us know you’re there, and have your library card number ready to read over the phone so that we can access your account. Staff will check your books and other items out to you while you wait, then bring them outside to the table in front of the library. When the staff member goes back into the building, you can take your bag and go.
If you walk or bike, wait near the curbside pickup sign and call from there.
If you don’t have a cell phone to call the library when you arrive, call in advance to schedule a time so that library staff will expect you.
If you’d like to borrow magazines or newspapers, call the library to request those. Magazine issues will be checked out on your card and must be returned. Newspapers will just be added to your bag and returning them is optional but preferred. The only newspaper we aren’t loaning is the Independent Review, since we keep those issues for research purposes.
The summer reading program has begun! This year’s theme is Dig Deeper, and it’s about investigating and discovering. Reading logs for children and teens are available now to be picked up through the curbside service. Ask staff to add reading logs for your children to your bag of library books, or call to ask us to set the right number of sheets out on the curbside table for you if you’re not picking up books. When your sheets are completed, make sure to write your child’s full name and their prize choice on the bottom, and put them in the book drop. This year they’ll get one prize per completed game sheet.
We’ll add those prizes to your next book pickup, or you can call us to let us know you’re stopping by to get them. It will be easiest if you pick up the prizes the next day or later since the book drop isn’t emptied as often these days.
You will get a list of prize choices with your reading logs. You can also view a display of the prizes in the front window of the library along the sidewalk and see pictures of them on the library’s Facebook page and website. There is only a limited quantity of certain prizes but new choices will be coming later.
Make use of the library this summer to get books and incentives to keep the kids reading and busy. And use it yourself for books, movies, magazines, and newspapers. We all need some entertainment and education at home these days.