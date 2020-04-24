When looking to start a garden or improve your current garden it is best to start from the ground and work up. University of Minnesota Extension local educators will bring gardening ideas during the Gardening from the Group Up webinar series. This free webinar series will take place Tuesday through Friday, May 12-15, running from 1-2:30 each afternoon. Preregistration is requried for this series at http://z.umn.edu/GardenUp to receive the webinar links. This webinar series will cover a wide variety of topics that are important for any gardener to understand.
The schedule includes:
Tuesday: Soil and Soil Testing – Extension Educators Katie Drewitz and Robin Trott will focus on soil. They recommend that soil testing once every three years. During this session participants will learn how to properly take a soil sample and how to submit that sample to the lab. Participants also will learn how to read the soil test results and what they mean, as well as learn about soil textures which will lead to Wednesday's discussion.
Wednesday: Fertilizer and Nutrient Deficiencies – Extension Educators Adam Austing and Troy Salzer will build on the concepts learned on Tuesday and explore fertilizer and nutrient deficiencies. Plants need nutrients in varying levels. Many times plants will "tell" what they lack. Common deficiencies and how they are likely to show up in your plants will be discussed, as well as steps to correct the problem.
Thursday: Cover Crops — Extension Educator Troy Salzer will discuss cover crops. Did you know that cover crops can be beneficial for gardens? The benefits that cover crops can have on your garden will be discussed as this session builds on what was learned in the fertilizer and deficiencies session; building on what we learned about fertilizer and nutrient deficiencies.
Friday: Beneficial Insects — Extension Educators Claire LaCanne and Shane Bugeja will cover how to attract (and keep) beneficial insects to your garden or small farm? What are the best ways to promote pollinators on our properties, and how helpful are those mason bee houses? In this session educators will also discuss “good bugs” that help keep pest populations low, such as parasitoids and predators. Lastly, they will discuss several new pesticides on the market that are low in toxicity to bees and other non-pest species.
To join all or one of these webinars go to http://z.umn.edu/GardenUp to register. You only need to register once to receive access to each topic. If you have questions about the webinar series or need assistance with registration, please call your local Extension office. Residents in Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties may email wins0115@umn.edu or call 320-255-6169 ext. 1