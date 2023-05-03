Another month has gone by so I’m ready to start May with healthy, delicious recipes. You can start the month of May by celebrating Cinco de Mayo on May 5. It is a good reason to spend time with family and friends to enjoy good food.
A good salsa is a must to have for Cinco de Mayo meals. You can make this delicious recipe for quick and easy homemade salsa. It stays great refrigerated in a sealed container for up to 5 days.
Quick and Easy Homemade Salsa
1 small red onion, peeled and quartered
2 jalapenos, stem and seeds removed
5 ripe Roma tomatoes, cored and quartered
1 cup crushed tomatoes from a jar
4.5 ounces diced green chiles, mild, medium or hot-your choice
3 fresh garlic cloves, peeled
½ large bunch of fresh cilantro leaves
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
juice of 1 fresh lime
1 tablespoon honey
Start by preparing your ingredients: quarter the onion, cut the stem and remove seeds from the jalapeno pepper, cut off the core end of the tomatoes and roughly chop them. In a food processor add all prepared ingredients and seasonings except the lime juice and honey. Pulse a few times, until everything is evenly chopped. Pour in lime juice and honey, then continue to pulse until just pureed. DON’T over process as you want the salsa to have a bit of texture. Serve immediately with corn chips or refrigerate until ready to serve.
---
Homemade guacamole is delicious and a healthy recipe to eat with vegetables, or pita bread for dippers. This chunky guacamole recipe is economical, quick and easy to make in 5 minutes. The cilantro and red onion add flavor and the tomatoes add a little chunkiness.
Chunky Homemade Guacamole
2 ripe avocados, chopped or mashed
1 teaspoon sea salt
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
¼ cup chopped red onion
2 small Roma tomatoes, chopped
½ cup fresh cilantro leaves
Mix all ingredients together and serve, or place in a blender and pulse for a few seconds to have a creamier texture. Don’t pulse too long, so as not to lose the chunkiness of the avocado and tomatoes. Serve with tortilla chips, as a side for Tex-Mex dishes, or with vegetable dippers. Makes about 1 ½ cups.
---
This taco meat recipe tastes as good as a favorite Mexican restaurant. It is super easy to make in 15 minutes. You might never use a package of taco seasoning once you taste this taco meat. You can freeze leftovers for a quick meal later. If you like a milder taste, use less chili powder and no red pepper flakes.
The Best Taco Meat
2 pounds lean ground beef
10 teaspoons chili powder (3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon)
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
10 once can diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
1 cup water to beef broth for more flavor
1 teaspoon garlic powder
¾ teaspoon cumin
2 tablespoons onion flakes
optional-¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
In large skillet over medium high heat, cook ground beef until no longer pink. Drain fat and add remaining ingredients. Simmer until liquid is reduced-about 10 minutes. 8 servings.
---
Chimichangas are a favorite Mexican entree of mine. This oven baked recipe is healthier as you lightly brush the rolled tortillas with melted butter to get a crisp crust. They are easy to make and can be served with a side of Spanish rice. Instead of chicken you can use about 2 cups of taco flavored ground beef.
Oven-Baked Chicken Chimichangas
2 cups cooked chicken, chopped and shredded
1 cup of your favorite salsa
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon dried oregano leaves, crushed
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 green onions, chopped about ¼ cup
6 (8 inch) flour tortillas
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Top with diced tomato, sour cream, guacamole, salsa and cheddar cheese or attached sour cream sauce recipe.
Preheat oven to 400 degree. Mix chicken, salsa, cumin, oregano, cheese and onions. Place about 1/3 cup in the center of each tortilla. Fold opposite sides over filling. Roll up from bottom and place seam side down on baking sheet. Brush with melted butter. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.
Sour Cream Sauce
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup water
1 cube chicken bouillon
½ cup sour cream
salt and pepper to taste
optional: 3 ounces green chilies
Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour and cook 1 minute. Whisk in water and chicken bouillon until thickened and cube dissolved about 4 minutes. Whisk in sour cream and salt and pepper to taste. Add green chilies if desired for more flavor. Keep warm until chimichangas are ready to serve.