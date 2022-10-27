As gardeners put their plots to bed for the winter, University of Minnesota Extension educator Emily Hansen suggests it is a good idea to get their soil tested. The fall is the perfect time to take a soil test to get ahead in the spring. Soil testing is an important practice because it shows the nutrient levels in the soil which helps in making decisions when choosing a fertilizer.

The three main nutrients that a soil test will show are the levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium in the soil. These nutrients are important because they are essential to healthy plant growth. Soils already contain these nutrients to some degree, but some may have a deficiency or abundance of one nutrient. In order to have a productive garden that is environmentally friendly, it is imperative that these nutrients are maximized efficiently. For example, soil might have an abundance of phosphorus, which stunts plant growth. Buying fertilizer that contains high amounts of phosphorus contributes to the overabundance and low crop production. Getting a soil test done will show what types of nutrients need to be added or withheld.

