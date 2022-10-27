As gardeners put their plots to bed for the winter, University of Minnesota Extension educator Emily Hansen suggests it is a good idea to get their soil tested. The fall is the perfect time to take a soil test to get ahead in the spring. Soil testing is an important practice because it shows the nutrient levels in the soil which helps in making decisions when choosing a fertilizer.
The three main nutrients that a soil test will show are the levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium in the soil. These nutrients are important because they are essential to healthy plant growth. Soils already contain these nutrients to some degree, but some may have a deficiency or abundance of one nutrient. In order to have a productive garden that is environmentally friendly, it is imperative that these nutrients are maximized efficiently. For example, soil might have an abundance of phosphorus, which stunts plant growth. Buying fertilizer that contains high amounts of phosphorus contributes to the overabundance and low crop production. Getting a soil test done will show what types of nutrients need to be added or withheld.
Taking a soil test is easy. The first step is heading over to the local Extension office to receive a free soil sample bag and form. Next, head out to the lawn or garden with a hand trowel and a plastic bucket. Determine three areas in the garden from which to take samples. Dig 3-6 inches into the soil and place those samples into the bucket. When three samples have been gathered and the bucket full, start to mix the soil together so there is an even distribution. Then, take soil and fill the soil sample bag to the maximum fill line. Finally, make sure to fold the bag down and close it.
Then send the soil sample and form to the Soil Testing Laboratory at the University of Minnesota with a check for $17 payable to the University of Minnesota. The soil sample bag should be in a tightly sealed envelope or box.
The address for the Soil Testing Laboratory at the University of Minnesota is 135 Crops Research Building, 1902 Dudley Ave. St. Paul, MN 55108.
For additional information about soil sampling or any horticulture-related topic, contact a local Extension Educator. Residents of Wright, McLeod, and Meeker counties can contact Emily Hansen at 612-394-6302 or email hans6005@umn.edu