The Apostle Paul’s writings are filled with the phrases “in Christ,” and “in union with Christ,” – these recurring themes reflect the conviction that Paul has for Christians to be focused upon their walk with Christ.
He is constantly encouraging us to experience the heart of God himself through knowing Christ as our Savior. His vision is that we would experience the fullness of Christ, growing spiritually, and seeking to be nurtured to our full potential in Christ and experience the strengthening of our faith in Christ.
Noted author and commentator Maxie Dunnam writes: “spiritual formation is the process of interiorizing the Incarnation. The Word is to be enfleshed in me. Christmas Day is every day. Emmanuel, God with us, is a daily and continuous event.” An experiential relationship with Jesus Christ is the foundation for the Christian life.
Through the persuasive visual mediums of satellite TV, digital cable, and Internet, our present generation is inundated with commercials, vending products which they claim will satiate our emptiness — from tooth paste, deodorants, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages to offering lifestyle adjustments through, cruises, chat rooms and relationship connections, just to list a few. It all is driven by a philosophy, which glamorizes an indulgent hedonism, communicating to us that – anything that feels good must be good, so go ahead and do it. It reduces us to a self-focused life that drives us to be consumers and users where we base our value and worth on what “we” make or have and it never lasts nor does it satisfy.
We who are “in Christ” understand the true secret of the abundant and full life, which Jesus promises. Paul says, through possessing Jesus we are strengthened and fulfilled. When we yield ourselves to Christ and invite Him to dwell in our hearts we experience His fullness and are enabled to grow more and more like Him. We are encouraged to live so that we reflect a relationship to Christ and are nurtured toward our full potential and a more devoted faith “in Christ.”
In my years of serving, of all of Paul’s letters the one I enjoy most is his brief letter called Colossians. I invite you to sit quietly and read it as though Paul were writing to you. As you do you will read words like these that will encourage you to be alive in Christ.
So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.
— Colossians 2:6-7