What would our lives be like if we trusted our God? When we explore what it means to trust God in our lives, I don’t mean how you understand God’s existence, or question salvation. I am questioning how trust plays out in our lives.
Like gravity, when we toss a ball in the air, we know it’s going to come back down, and we are going to catch it, or when you put on make-up, you must remove it to have a clean face. These little examples are simple ways to express our knowing. Trust is to express belief in the reliability of action and consequence. We trust that our days unfold in much the same way they do every day. (Nothing is guaranteed notwithstanding.)
But when it comes to trusting God, how much do we really TRUST what God says is true?
Scripture says that Jesus said “I am the bread of life” after those listening to him asked for the eternal bread of heaven. They asked God to show up, and Jesus says, “here I am”.
This is what the Jews wanted: the satisfaction and contentedness of knowing the presence of God. Jesus’ response was to name himself and once again tell those asking HOW to get what they were seeking. But they didn’t like the answer. They had their ideas about how God should show up in the world and it certainly wasn’t the rabble-rousing son of a poor carpenter from a back water town of nothingness.
We too grumble because life unfolds in ways we don’t like, we grumble because the answer is not what we are looking for. We want the easy road, not the road that requires we change our hearts and our opinions of others.
What might our lives look like if we were to trust God as readily as we trust gravity? If we did, we would not lie outright or by omission. We would have nothing to hide or try to protect. We would have no reason to hold onto grudges because of social slights that cause rifts in community.
The church, trusting in God would welcome everyone. The difference we see and categorize according to human standards that currently keeps “those other people” out, will be welcomed as God welcomes with mercy and love and kindness. What we see as different in an uncomfortable way becomes life giving gifts to a church that has expectations about what it should look like, and would rather die than hear the message that God sends.
Consulting God rather than arguing among ourselves is what Jesus is asking us to do. We say, “Please sir, give us this life sustaining bread so that we might feel satisfied” and God comes, because that is what God does. Let us not grumble about the shape and size and color of the of the gifts of God. Rather, take and eat and be satisfied knowing that God’s provision is exactly what we need in this moment. And it is good.