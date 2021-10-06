Psalm 1:1-2 says, “…Blessed is the one… whose delight is in the law of the LORD, and who meditates on his law day and night.” In verse 3, it goes on to say that a person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither— whatever they do prospers.
Who doesn’t want to prosper? We all do, but what is the key? We must be committed to the Bible. The trouble is that we often face barriers to reading the Bible and experiencing it. Time, discipline, and the right tools are constant obstacles.
Many will ask, where do I start reading in the Bible and how? Good questions! With most books one starts at the beginning, however it is recommended that if you are just now taking interest in reading the Bible, start in the New Testament with the Book of John.
Here are some tips on how to read it.
- Before you begin reading PRAY, simply ask God to help you understand what you are about to read.
- Read a section of John. Most Bibles have section headings. For example, in most Bibles the first section is from John 1:1-18. The next section begins with a new heading at verse 19. Just read the section and then stop.
- Now answer the following three questions:
- eWhat is the main point of the section? Write down or ponder the main point. This helps you to focus and concentrate on your reading.
- What does this teach me about God? God is the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. God wants more than anything for us to know Him. Therefore on every page of the Bible He discloses Himself to us. He reveals to us what He does and doesn’t do. He gives us promises. He reveals His character and attributes. So write down or ponder what you learn about God in that section.
- What does this teach me that I should do? The Bible is our instruction manual for life. Therefore, write down or ponder how this is to be applied to your life. For example, what does this section suggest must change in your life by either being eliminated or incorporated? Next, ask God to help you do what you need to do.
- Now memorize. Perhaps there is a verse that really stood out to you. Memorize it so that as you go through the day you can recall it and rethink it and be encouraged.
Joshua 1:7- 8 says, Be careful to obey all the instructions. Do not deviate from them, turning either to the right or to the left. Then you will be successful in everything you do. Study this Book of Instruction continually. Meditate on it day and night so you will be sure to obey everything written in it. Only then will you prosper and succeed in all you do. The more you read, the more you will grow in your faith and your understanding of God and His truths.