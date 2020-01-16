Dec. 13, 2019
Janice Marie (Madson) Anderson, 85, passed away Dec. 13, at her home in Darwin. She was born to parents Chester and Lucille (Stenberg) Madson Sept. 5, 1934, in Litchfield. She attended the Litchfield School District, graduating from high school in 1952.
Janice married Robert (Bob) Anderson in 1952, making their home in Litchfield. They were blessed with three children. Over the years, Janice was employed by 3M, was a special needs camp counselor and enjoyed her years at the Litchfield School District working with special needs students. Bob and Janice moved to Darwin, and it was there that they welcomed their granddaughter, Jamie, to live with them after the death of their daughter.
Janice is survived by her granddaughter Jamie Laurie (Halvorson) Waldron and her husband, Adam, of Litchfield; brother James (Jim) and Fran Madson of Kirkwood, Missouri; sister Sandra (Sandy) Bengtson of Paynesville; in-laws, Joanne and Paul Foley, Bev and Gary Finken, Jerry Anderson, Ronnie Anderson and Eugene and Angela Anderson; and many other family members and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bob (1999); daughter Laurie (1971); son Robert Jeffery (Jeff) (1979); daughter Luanne (1997); and in-laws, Andrew and Luella Anderson, Randall (Randy) Bengtson and Carol and Ronald Servine.
Janice will be remembered for her strong faith, interest in reading, her beautiful crocheted projects and her sense of selflessness. A family graveside committal of ashes was Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lake Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield, followed by a celebration of her life.