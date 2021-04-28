Throughout our lives, while we live in this world, we are going to be drawn to do all kinds of things with our lives. Maybe those things will make you a lot of money or maybe they will make you famous or maybe they will even make you “happy.”
Or maybe we will assume things about these things that eventually end up not bringing us anything that we originally thought they would.
I believe we are often drawn to these things by other people’s highlight reels. We think we should go to a college because we see so many fun snaps or Insta-stories about someone’s experiences. We think we should drive a certain car or get a certain job because we saw someone else do it and it seemed cool. More often than not, our lives become the pursuit of someone else’s highlight reel, or us trying to become all that someone else thinks or wants us to be.
Friends, the noise of others and the noise of this world has an unbelievable grip on our lives. From what we watch to what we consume to what we experience, it is so easy to get sucked into a life that simply is not the one we were created for. That life (the one we often get sucked into) drives us further and further from who God created us to be. Yet we pursue it — and for what? Because we just need to try things out for ourselves? Because God doesn’t live on Earth in 2021 and things just are so different now, and God and His plan for my life are just a little more irrelevant than what maybe they were in the Bible times?
Yet the Bible is clear- Jesus doesn’t change. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever,” says Hebrews 13:8. And so if that is the case, then why chase after the things that the world seems to elevate, especially when the world can’t seem to keep any level of consistency other than being consistent and not being consistent. The world is ever changing, yet Jesus is the constant in the midst of the inconsistent.
So why chase after the life that the world has created for us? I believe there are a couple reasons why we do it…
Most everybody does it.
Its promises are enticing.
It often offers us something we don’t have that if we did have it, we may have a leg up on someone in some way.
Yet as we can see around us if we really are looking, the highlight reel is only fleeting moments of our lives. It doesn’t capture the dissatisfaction associated with the empty pursuit of what cannot be attained through the plans of the world. See the plans of the world are temporary; they are not things that live in the eternal time frame. They are here one minute and gone the next. They promise satisfaction but only lead us to wanting something more, because they can’t contain something that they don’t have. Let me give you an example. After winning his third super bowl victory, Tom Brady said this to CBS’ 60 Minutes: “Why do I have three Super Bowl rings and still think there is something greater out there for me? This can’t be what it’s all cracked up to be…”
Jeremiah 29:11-12 says, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” Let’s spend our lives seeking Him rather than trying to attain the highlight reel of someone else’s life. The life you are created for is so much more fulfilling than that!