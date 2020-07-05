Last week I had a message on the answering machine from Arlyn Grotto requesting a call. When I returned the call, she had a question about my Rhubarb Muffins recipe. She questioned why there was no sugar in the recipe and so much flour. So after I looked it up and gave her the correct measurements and ingredients, Arlyn asked me how many muffins it made. I said more than 12, maybe 16 or 18. I told her if I had like an extra half cup of rhubarb, I just added it. Arlyn called me back a few days later and told me she loved the recipe. She got 21 muffins and they were just slightly rounded on the top. I explained I would do a correction and wanted to thank her for calling me!
Rhubarb Muffins
2 c. flour
3/4 c. sugar
2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp baking soda
Mix together in a medium bowl.
In a large bowl combine:
1 c. sour cream
1/2 c. melted butter, cooled
2 large eggs, beaten
1 tsp. vanilla
2 c. rhubarb
Add flour mixture and combine,. Grease muffin tins and fill about 2/3s full. Sprinkle 1/2 tsp. and 3 tbsp. sugar and sprinkle on top of muffins. Bake in a 400 degrees for 18 to 22 minutes. Cool and remove from muffin tins. Makes 21 muffins!
---
With this hot weather, a salad for lunch does not heat up the house. This recipe came from a Bible study book. The Bible study was about the life of Joseph, and I don't know how this relates to his life. I do know the recipe was good and the salad dressing was awesome. I used Romaine lettuce and cashews. Walnuts or pecans are good too! Now there is a way to get all the mango off that lopsided pit and have it come out diced. Our son lived in Hawaii and he knows how. After showing me twice, I have never been able to master it. I peel it and slice or dice it into small pieces. I have used apple cider vinegar but never balsamic vinegar.
Mango Salad with Orange Salad Dressing
Dressing:
4 tbsp. red wine vinegar
1 tbsp. sugar
3/4 c olive oil
1/2 tsp. salt and pepper
1 orange
Mix olive oil, salt, pepper, and sugar in a bowl. Grate orange peel into oil and mix. Cut orange in half and squeeze and save the juice from one half. With the other half, cut into segments and then cut each section into thirds. Whisk the vinegar, orange pieces, and reserved orange juice onto the oil just before serving.
Salad:
about 4 cups of salad greens of your choice
1/2 c. nuts, cashews
2 mangos, peeled and diced.
Arrange the greens on plates, decorate with the mango pieces, and top with the dressing and then nuts. Serves 4 to 6.
---
I took this salad to a Fourth of July picnic and it is always a hit. The recipe makes a pretty big bowl. The friend who gave me the recipe said she experiments with different fruit and nuts. I have used 2 cans of mandarin oranges and pecans and it was very good.
Poppy Seed Chicken Salad
2 chicken breast, cooked and cut into small pieces
8 oz. pasta shells, cooked
1 1/2 c. celery, chopped fine
2/3 c. onion, chopped fine
1 c. Craisins
Chicken and pasta should be cooled to room temperature. Combine above ingredients.
Dressing:
1 13 oz. bottle of poppy seed dressing
1 c. salad dressing
Mix together and pour over chicken pasta mixture. Chill several hours or overnight. Just before serving, stir in 1 cup of cashews