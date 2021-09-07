I attended the 50th wedding anniversary of Karen and Dean Urdahl recently. Karen had dessert dips on the dessert table. They were excellent! I asked her for the recipes. The dips had little baskets of the various crackers and cookies.
Karen says salty pretzels used as a dipper offer a nice contrast to the sweetness of this recipe and the other two dessert dip recipes. You could even use some gently crushed pretzels as a light garnish.
Pistachio Cream Cheese Dip
1 cup pineapple with juice (I just spoon it out of a 20 oz can into a measuring cup and make sure to include juice)
1/4 cup toasted coconut
8 ounce cream cheese (let it sit out for 1/2 hr. to soften)
1/2 cup Greek vanilla yogurt
3 ounce dry pistachio pudding mix
Cookies/crackers for serving
Whip cream cheese with an electric mixer till fluffy; add yogurt and blend well. Add remaining ingredients and put mixture into a serving bowl. Chill. Let sit several hours or overnight so flavors blend.
Just before serving, garnish with toasted coconut, chopped pistachios or other choice of garnish. Serve with animal crackers, vanilla wafers, graham crackers, and/or other dippers of choice. Store leftovers, refrigerated, for up to five days.
Key Lime Pie Dip
2 8-ounce packages cream cheese (let sit out for 1/2 hour to soften)
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 cup Greek vanilla yogurt
1 1/2 Tbsp. sugar
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 limes, zested and juiced
Optional garnishes: finely chopped graham cracker crumbs, thin key lime slices
Cookies/crackers/pretzels for serving
Whip cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth, about a minute. Slowly add sweetened condensed milk and yogurt, blending thoroughly, for a couple of minutes. Add sugar, vanilla, zest and juice and mix thoroughly. Put mixture into a serving bowl, garnish with zest, and refrigerate at least one hour (so dip can set) or overnight (this works well for a party). Just before serving, you can add additional garnishes. Serve with graham crackers, pretzels, gingersnaps, and/or other dippers of choice. Store leftovers, refrigerated, for up to 5 days.
This one had a dessert cheese ball as an option!
Cherry Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Dip or Cream Cheese Ball
8 ounce cream cheese, at room temp for 30 min. to soften
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/4 c. maraschino cherry juice
1/2. tsp. vanilla
2 1/4 cup powdered sugar
1/4 c. maraschino cherries, chopped into big chunks
1 to 1 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips, divided
With electric mixer, beat cream cheese and butter until mixed well. Add half of powdered sugar, then cherry juice and vanilla, then remaining powdered sugar and blend thoroughly. Mix in chopped cherries and 1/2 chocolate chips, according to preference. Put into a serving bowl and chill overnight. Before serving, sprinkle 1/2 to 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips, according to surface area and preference. You can also sprinkle crushed graham crackers as a garnish. Serve with animal crackers, vanilla wafers, graham crackers, pretzels, fruit or other choice of dippers.
To make the mixture firmer for a cream cheese ball, increase the amount of powdered sugar to 2 1/2 cups, and use 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips. Line a rounded bowl with plastic wrap, or pick several smaller ones for a dainty cluster of balls. Put the mixture into the bowl(s) Pull up the sides of the plastic wrap to help round the mixture, then pull the plastic over the top to cover.
Chill overnight. When ready to serve, lift off top plastic and invert onto serving dish. Press mini chocolate chips into cream cheese ball and add any other garnishes as desired. Serve with cookies/crackers/pretzels of choice.