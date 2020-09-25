Fall produce gives us so many opportunities to use fresh fruits and vegetables! Apples are certainly a Minnesota "thing." But they are also very much a Litchfield "thing." The Minnesota Horticulture Society was founded in 1873. The 1874 membership had 37 members from 23 communities. G.B.Waller (who sold his property to the railroad which platted the Village of Litchfield), H.S. Wadsworth and G. W. Fuller were in the society from Litchfield.
Waller had fruit trees on his property and his role was to research varieties of winter hardy apple trees. The State of Minnesota wanted to tax the apples! The Society objected and G.W. Fuller was appointed chair of the committee to prepare a paper on the taxing of nursery fruit trees as personal property. His position was that the trees were not winter hardy. The state did not tax fruit from personal trees!
---
Many years ago, Betty Issendorf gave me this recipe for apple turnovers. Her husband, Kevin, said with COVID this year, they are not doing their open house. But Betty's recipe is THE BEST! I had to make it again before publishing this. I have a friend, young enough to be my son, and he has given me tomatoes all summer. He did not want any money, so I made him apple turnovers and apple bread! These can be frozen individually, so I put a square of parchment paper, the frozen turnover, and a snack bag of powder sugar frosting in a gallon zip lock bag. Then I printed a label with the baking instructions! I kept about half for my husband so he would know how to bake them.
Apple Turnovers
Crust:
5 cup flour
2 cups plus 2 Tbsp. shortening
1 tsp. salt
1 pkg. yeast in 1 c. warm water
2 beaten eggs
3/4 evaporated milk
Let yeast and warm water sit for 10 minutes. Mix flour, salt and shortening like pie crust. Add eggs, evaporated milk, and yeast. Mix all together and let rise, covered, overnight.
Filling:
Cook until tender and cool
15 to 18 apples, peeled, cored, sliced
1 1/2 cup sugar
2 Tbsp. tapioca
1 Tbsp. flour
1 Tbsp. cinnamon
Roll out crust and cut with a 2-pound coffee can or large soup bowl. Spoon apple filling on and wet edges, fold over and seal. Freeze on a cookie sheet. When frozen place in a large bag or individual bags. When ready to eat, bake in a pre-heated 375 degree oven about 15 to 18 minutes. Frost with powdered sugar frosting. Filling will be hot! Make 25 to 35 so have room in your freezer to lie them flat to freeze.
---
This was one of those Facebook recipes. I had to try it. I made the smaller loaves and got three. When the kids were little, I had a muffin recipe similar to this and lost it!
Apple Pie Filling Bread
1 box yellow cake mix
1 can apple pie filling
1 cup self-rising flour OR 1 c flour plus 1 /2 tsp. each, baking powder and salt
1 Tbsp. cinnamon
4 large eggs
1 large apple, peeled, cored, cut in small pieces
1/4 cup sugar mixed with 1 tsp. cinnamon
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, add apple pie filling. Smash with a fork to break up apples. Add cake mix, flour, cinnamon, and eggs which have been beaten slightly. Fold in cut up apples. Pour batter into greased loaf pans and sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top. Bake until a knife of toothpick comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool and remove from pans.
---
Making homemade bread when the weather turns cold is just something we do! This recipe for oatmeal buns is easy and delicious!
Herb Crusted Oatmeal Buns
1 1/2 cup boiling water mixed with 1 cup oatmeal, mix together and let cool.
2 pkg. yeast, not quick rise mixed with 1/2 cup warm water, let sit in a custard cup
Mix together:
1/4 cup sugar
3 Tbsp. soft butter
2 tsp. salt
1 large egg, or 2 smaller ones, slightly beaten
Add oatmeal mixture and yeast mixture and stir well. Add 4 1/2 cups flour and mix well. Add the last 1/4-plus cup of flour as you knead the dough. Knead for 6 to 8 minutes and place in a greased bowl. Let rise 45 to 60 minutes until doubled. Grease a 9-by-13-inch cake pan and pat dough into the pan. Using a sharp knife, cut into buns, cover and let rise an hour. Cut lines again. Bake in a 375 degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove and brush with 1/4 cup melted butter. Sprinkle this mixture on top: 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1 tsp. each basil, oregano, and garlic powder. Return to oven for 5 minutes and then remove and cover lightly with tin foil and bake another 5 minutes.
---
Potatoes are abundant in the fall and these are easy and delicious. I tried this a few months ago and my son loved them. I added a tablespoon of Lawry's seasoning salt to my recipe. They were invented in Sweden by a chef at a restaurant called Hasselbacken in Stockholm in the 1950s. The trick is not to cut through the potato.
Hasselback Potatoes
6 Yukon Gold potatoes, about 6 ounces each
4 Tbsp. melted butter
3 Tbsp. olive oil
3 Tbsp. chopped parsley
Sea salt to taste
Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees. Wash potatoes and place on a cutting board. Place a chop stick or thick butter knife on each side of the potato. With a sharp, thin knife, slice down to the butter knife. Do not cut through the potato. The cuts should be 1/8 inch thick, very thin.
Place the potatoes, cut side up, in a baking dish and fan them apart a little. In a small bowl combine the melted butter, olive oil parsley, and any other seasoning. Drizzle this over the potatoes so it gets into the cuts. Sprinkle with sea salt. Bake for an hour and 15 minutes until golden brown. The potatoes fan out more during cooking. Serve hot.