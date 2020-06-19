With fresh fruit coming in season, I like to make sure I use them whenever possible. Here is another one from Cathy Haugo. It is absolutely delicious. I made two and gave one as a gift. My husband loved this and froze the leftovers. I think it is the chopped white chocolate in the cake. I think I will make it in a 9 by 13 cake pan for the next gathering I go to, sometime in the future.
Cathy's White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake
1 pkg. white cake mix
5 ounce package instant white chocolate pudding, or vanilla
1 cup sour cream
4 large eggs
½ cup water
½ cup oil
1 ½-2 cups white chocolate chips chopped into smaller pieces
1 cup raspberry preserves
Grease and flour a bundt pan (or use Baker's Joy). Preheat the oven to 350. Mix the first six ingredients together & beat to combine, fold in the white chocolate.
Fill the bundt pan, layering batter & raspberry preserves 2-3 times. You can swirl with a knife if you like.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes, until a knife inserted comes out clean. Remove from oven & allow to cool in the pan for 20 minutes. Turn out on a rack & allow to cool completely. Recommend wrapping in plastic wrap and place in the fridge 24 hours before frosting.
Frost with cream cheese frosting, either from scratch or a can.
---
Another favorite is rhubarb slush. I was given a large amount of rhubarb and will make this and freeze it. I like the limited sugar options from Cheryl.
Rhubarb Slush
Boil 3 cups of rhubarb in 1 cup of water, with 1/3 cup of sugar until soft. Cheryl used monk fruit for less sugar. Cool this and blend for a few minutes. Stir in 1 cup of apple juice and 3/4 cup of lemonade concentrate. Here, Cheryl skipped the apple juice and used sugar free Crystal Light. Freeze until firm and scoop 1/3 cup in a glass and add seltzer or bubbly water. Some people add gin or vodka.
---
I love rhubarb muffins and this is a great recipe. The sour cream makes it!
Rhubarb Muffins
2 cup flour
3/4 cup flour
2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp baking soda
Mix together in a medium bowl.
In a large bowl combine:
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup melted butter, cooled
2 large eggs, beaten
1 tsp. vanilla
2 cup rhubarb
Add flour mixture and combine,. Grease muffin tins and fill about 2/3 full. Sprinkle 1/2 tsp. and 3 tbsp. sugar and sprinkle on top of muffins. Bake in a 400 degrees for 18 to 22 minutes. Cool and remove from muffin tins.
---
Strawberries are in bloom and should be ready soon. I usually make every recipe before I publish it but not this one. This is almost identical to the Sour Cream Raspberry pie I did make.
Sour Cream Strawberry Pie
1 baked pie crust
3 1/2 cup sour cream
4 large egg yolks
2 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
2/3 cup strawberry gelatin powder
8 cups of quartered strawberries
Frozen whipped topping or whipped cream
Mix sour cream and egg yolks in a large, heavy bottom pan. Mix flour and sugar and add to the sour cream. Cook on high heat stirring constantly so it does not scorch. Cook until thick. The mixture should stick to the spatula when you hold it up. Remove from heat and add the gelatin powder and mix well. Cool and add the strawberries. Pour into the pie shell and refrigerate. When cool top with whipped topping or cream.