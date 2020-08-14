Baking cookies is close to a lost art with these frozen cookies! So, after looking through my recipe boxes and some cookbooks, here are a few suggestions.
This recipe is very much like Marilyn Judd's recipe except the last step. My aunt, who was raised during the Depression, had her own cookie press. She used the bottom of a spool of thread after cleaning off the paper and the glue.
Hammer Cookies
1 cup butter
1 cup oil
1 cup sugar
1 cup powdered sugar
Mix together until smooth and add:
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
Mix together and add to egg mixture:
5 or 6 cups of flour
1 tsp. soda
1 tsp. cream of tartar
Roll into a ball and place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Press down with a metal meat tenderizer hammer, which has been dipped in sugar. Bake at 325 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
---
These cookies may have more than one name. My mother called them "Ice Box Cookies." The batter is very stiff so I always mix the last of the flour in by hand. With all the nut allergies now, I guess I would leave them out. My mother used walnuts or peanuts. These are great after school with a glass of milk!
Overnight Cookies
1 cup white sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup lard or shortening
1 cup butter
1 tsp. vanilla
Pinch of salt
Mix until smooth and well blended. Add 3 eggs, beaten
Mix together and add to the egg mixture:
1 cup ground walnuts
2 tsp. soda
4 1/2 cup flour
Form into logs about 12 inches long and maybe 2 1/2 inches in diameter. Cover completely with wax paper, even two layers. Refrigerate overnight. The next day take one log out at a time and slice into 3/8 inch cookies. Bake on a greased cookie sheet for 8 to 10 minutes in a 375 degree oven. This makes a large batch.
---
My granddaughter loved making theses cookies. They are very attractive on the plate too. Look for the neon food colors. The gel colors are better. If you have never used them, put a toothpick in the gel and get a good sized glob. Then mix it into just part of the dough and then the whole dough. Dividing this into four portions and coloring each takes a little time. It is worth it. The candy eye balls are by the cake decorating or wedding section. They come in a mixture of three sizes. I limited my grandchildren to 3 or 4 eyes per cookie. One package is enough for the whole recipe. We mixed up the sizes on the cookies. Of course, my granddaughter wanted all the pink and purple cookies. I had to help push the eyeballs in the warm cookies.
Gooey Monster Eye Cookies
1 box of white cake mix
1/2 cup soft butter
1/2 tsp. vanilla
8 ounces softened cream cheese
1 egg
Candy eyeballs
Food coloring
Beat the butter, vanilla, egg, and cream cheese until fluffy. Mix in the cake mix. Divide into four pretty equal sections and put each in a separate bowl. color with food coloring. Chill for 30 minutes. Roll into balls and dip in powdered sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. While warm, carefully push eyeballs into the cookie or all over the cookie. Let cool.
---
This cookie recipe came from one of Norma Berke's cookbooks. I can not say I tried this one. Please check how many cookies this makes and you will understand why! My vision is a mother of eight children making these cookies.
Fruit Cookies
1/2 gallon molasses or sorghum
1 lb. lard
1 pint or more of nuts
1 lb. citron
1 lb. raisins or currents
2 cup sugar
1 tsp. cloves
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp. allspice
1 tsp. salt
Flour enough to roll out - about 12 cups
Make in long rolls. let stand overnight, slice and bake at 350 degrees until done. Cover with frosting. Makes 1/2 bushel.
---
I found this recipe in my miscellaneous box. I remember making it with dried cranberries rather than raisins. It says "Litchfield Area Hospice Recipe Collection Sheet." I do not remember anything about this but these are good cookies!
Oatmeal Cookies
2 cup sugar
1 cup butter
2 eggs
Mix together until fluffy.
Mix dry ingredients and add to egg mixture:
2 cup flour
1 tsp. soda
1 tsp. salt
Blend in 1 cup oatmeal and 1 cup craisins
Roll into walnut sized balls. Flatten slightly and bake 8 to 10 minutes at 350 degrees.