I was thinking about columns and realized I was one week late for National Catholic Schools Week, which was Jan. 26 to Feb. 2. Last year I borrowed JoAnne Gabrielson's St. Philip's School Cookbook. This year I went into my cupboard for some of my Catholic Church cookbooks. Of course, Church of St. Michael, Group II from Morgan was my first choice.
---
This interesting recipe was submitted by S.M. Hildelia, O.S.B. The Morgan school is not very large and neither is their convent. She must have collected this recipe before coming to Morgan. The 42 loaves would last a long time. I'm sure her date bread was very popular.
Date Nut Bread
Ingredients 1 loaf 42 loaves
Flour 1 3/4 c. 13 1/8 qt.
Sugar 1 c. 15 lb.
Eggs 1 30
Butter 14 c. 3 3/4 lb.
Warm water 1 c. 7 1/2 qt.
Dates, pitted 1/2 lb. 15 lb.
Nuts 1/2 lb. 15 lb.
Soda 1 tsp. 10 Tbsp.
Chop dates, cover with warm water. Add soda and let stand. Cream shortening. Add sugar and eggs. Mix well. Add date mixture, then flour and nuts. Mix well and put into greased loaf pans. Bake 1 hour at 350 degrees.
---
At Sleepy Eye St. Mary's the ladies group gathered every week to make Schmeer Kuchen. You had to get there early to get one. They made prune and apricot. The recipe was someone's family recipe. I am not aware that it was ever given out. I found this in the KNUJ radio cookbook. I stuck my nose up to the prune schmeer kuchen but after trying it, I liked it. You may also see it spelled smeer kuchen.
Schmeer Kuchen
Dough:
2 cup milk
1/2 cup lard, softened
1/2 cup sugar
2 pkgs. dry yeast
6 1/2 cup flour
3 eggs, beaten
1 Tbsp. lukewarm water
1 tsp. salt
Place yeast in a small bowl, add water, set aside. In a medium pan heat milk, add lard and sugar. Stir until lard melts., Add salt. Let cool to lukewarm and transfer to a large bowl. Add yeast mixture, beaten eggs and flour. Add enough flour to make a soft dough.Turn onto cupboard and knead lightly. Grease bowl and place dough in, turn dough over so greased side is up. Cover and let rise until double.
Cottage Cheese Filling:
5 cup cottage cheese, drained
1/3 cup sugar
3 eggs
3 Tbsp. flour
1 tsp. vanilla
Sift flour and sugar together and set aside. Beat eggs until frothy; add vanilla and beat. Stir in beaten eggs into cottage cheese. Add flour/sugar mixture and stir until welllended.
Topping:
2 pound pitted prunes or apricots
12 cups sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 cup cream
In a medium sauce pan boil fruit in a small amount of water until soft. Cool. Stir in sugar mixture, cream, and cinnamon onto cooled fruit.
To assemble:
When dough has doubled, roll a small amount into a greased pie pan, about 1/2 inch thick. Spread 2/3 cup of the cottage cheese mixture on top. Dot here and there with fruit mixture. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar over all. Bake in a 30 degree oven for 25 minutes.
This is a very large recipe; use extra dough for sweet rolls.
---
People give me recipes from time to time. I was visiting with Dwight Barrick at church and he said he had a recipe for me. It was Ginger Ale Pound Cake. The recipe came in some magazine and he thought it looked interesting. "I will call you so you can write it down," he told me. I looked online and found out that this was one of Michael Jordan's favorite recipes.
Ginger Ale Pound Cake
1/2 cup shortening
1 cup butter
5 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla
2 tsp. lemon flavoring
2 1/2 cups sugar
3 cups flour
3/4 cup ginger ale
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Generously grease bundt pan and dust with flour. In a large mixing bowl beat butter, shortening, and sugar until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time. Alternating between the two, add flour and ginger ale. Then add salt, vanilla and lemon flavoring. Continue beating for five minutes. Pour mixture into pan and bake for 90 minutes. (Resist opening the oven door while baking.)Remove cake and set on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Invert on a plate. Put a plate on top of the open side of the pan and flip it upside down. The cake should drop out. If not, slide a rubber or silicone spatula (to prevent scratching your pan) between the cake and pan to release it.