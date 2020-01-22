Winter weather is soup weather. The just add-water-bags that are so popular now
are not the soups our grandmothers made. Many times, our soups are whatever we have in the freezer, refrigerator, or cupboards. I have several favorites and try to follow the recipe rather closely.
---
About three years ago, a friend and I were having lunch at the American Legion. She convinced me to try a crock of their French Onion Soup. It is heavenly, and they only have it in the winter. This is my recipe from a CCU nurse my first year as an RN. It is also very good and not hard to make.
French Onion Soup
4 large whole onions
1/2 cup butter
2 Tbsp. flour
2 cup beef broth
4 cup Chicken broth
1 cup water
1 cup dry white wine
1 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. Parsley
1 1/4 tsp. pepper
pinch of thyme
1 Tbsp. cognac
Slice onion in rings and separate. Cook over medium heat in butter until soft and clear. Stir in flour, salt, pepper, and cook over medium heat until brown. Add thyme and then liquids, except cognac. Add liquids slowly and stir to combine. Simmer 35 to 45 minutes over low heat. Remove from heat and add cognac. Pour into oven proof bowls and put croutons on top of soup and sprinkle with grated Swiss, Parmesan, or mozzarella cheese. May mix cheeses. Bake 20 minutes in oven.
Croutons: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cut 12 to 16 inches of French bread into 1 inch cubes. Brush with olive oil, sprinkle with garlic salt and a little Italian seasoning. Bake 15 minutes, stir or turn croutons and bake another 15 minutes.
---
For our hockey mom’s Christmas cookie bake we carefully planned our lunch. I usually made the bread, one woman made the salad, one the desert. But Laura always made her Chicken Wild Rice Soup. I use her recipe whenever I make it. I usually smile with the fun memories of us all busy cooking!
Laura’s Wild Rice Soup
For wild rice:
Boil 1 cup wild rice in 4 cups of water and 1 tsp. salt for 5 minutes. Then reduce heat and simmer for 35 to 45 minutes. Drain.
2 cans of cream of mushroom soup
1/4 pound bacon fried crisp
2 stalks of celery, chopped
1/4 medium onion, chopped
4 ounces of sliced mushrooms
1/4 cup white wine
1 quart half & half
Mix together over low heat until hot. Add cooked rice and serve while hot.
---
This recipe is a quick soup that you can make after work It was given to me many years ago by Ardis Anderson. I had never tasted evaporated milk in soup before.
Quick Corn Chowder
2 cup potatoes cut into 1 inch cubes
2 stalks celery chopped
1 small onion chopped
Boil in water for 20 minutes. Drain and return to pot.
Add:
1 can of cream style corn, undrained
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
1/4 bacon fried crisp and crumbled
1 14 ounce can of evaporated milk
1/4 tsp. cayenne
salt and pepper to taste
Simmer with vegetables on a low heat for 20 minutes.
---
This last soup is a Chicken Spaetzel Soup. Spaetzels are small German noodles, or dumplings, that are put in soup or served as a side dish, with just butter or a beef gravy. I remember my mother dropping the batter off the spoon and the spaetzels were very small. We ate all the spaetzels and then when she served the soup the next day she would make more. Most of the recipes I have used are a thicker batter and do not drip off the spoon.
I decided to get serious about this speatzel stuff and purchased a spaetzel maker. What a mess to use! What a mess to clean up on the stove and kettle! So, just stay with the spoon. So, like most cooks, I do not have a recipe for chicken soup. I make it in the same pan and the same amount. My husband always asks if I can make smaller recipes ... but not really. About 45 minutes before serving, make the spaetzel.
Spaetzel for Chicken Soup
4 large eggs
2 1/2 to 3 cups flour
1 cup milk
1 tsp. salt
Beat eggs and milk together. Add salt and flour. Mix well and let rest for 20 to 30 minutes. Take a teaspoon and drop a small amount of dough into the boiling soup.
Boil about 12 minutes and serve. The ratio of flour to eggs and liquid is important for the consistency. I played around with this recipe trying to get the consistency of my mother’s recipe. If there aren’t enough eggs, the flour goes into the broth and you have a paste! So I just use this and a spoon, live and learn!