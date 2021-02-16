For the first time in 18 years, the audience of the annual Bishop Lucker Lecture, sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of New Ulm, will participate via an online webinar due to the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. The lecture will broadcast live at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8.
The year’s presenter is Johnnette Benkovic Williams, who will present on “The Journey in Faith.”
Williams is founder and president of Women of Grace, a Catholic apostolate for women featuring several outreaches, including conferences, media, study groups, and more. She is also founder and president of Living His Life Abundantly International Inc., a not-for-profit corporation.
In 1981, after years of being a non-practicing Catholic, Williams experienced a deep conversion back to her Catholic faith that sparked a new vocation – one of sharing the Gospel message through the utilization of media. She has been an inspiring and consistent presence on Catholic radio (1987) and in Catholic television (1988) ever since.
To register for this event, visit the Diocese of New Ulm website, www.dnu.org. Click the promotional banner for a registration form. For further information, contact the diocesan Office of Religious Education & Adult Faith Formation, 507-233-5325, mmckeown@dnu.org.