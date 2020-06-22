With many traditional events and festivals cancelled this summer, members of the Meeker Area Partners in Prevention saw an opportunity.
"The group wanted to give kids ... and families a chance to get out and do things," said Andrea Michels, a MAPP representative.
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing cancellation of many activities, the group wanted to find a way to encourage family-friendly fun.
That idea turned into a countywide scavenger hunt set to kick off July 1. The scavenger hunt aims to get families working together to "collect" as many activities as possible on a game board that will include at least 12 activities. The activities are divided up into categories such as Get Active, Feed Your Soul, Be Kind and Fun in the Sun.
Some of the activities included on the card:
- Have a picnic at a Meeker County park
- Play a sport at a local outdoor court (tennis basketball, etc.)
- Enjoy a treat or beverage at a Meeker County coffee shop
- Donate to a food shelf or local charity
Each activity includes a question or two, asked to get participants thinking — and talking to each other.
Participants will be encouraged to take selfies as they "collect" photographic evidence of their activities and post those to the MAPP Facebook page.
Participants in the 2020 Summer Scavenger Hunt will have until Friday, Aug. 14, to fill in their game board and turn it in to the scavenger hunt committee. The more activities tried, the better the chance participants might win one of several prizes that include gift cards at area businesses and other items.
Founded in 2012, MAPP is a group of parents, teachers, businesses, law enforcement agencies, government officials and concerned citizens working together to reduce the use and abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs in our area.
In recent years, MAPP received a Planning & Implementation grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division and has focused many of its efforts on reducing underage alcohol use.
More information about MAPP and the 2020 Summer Scavenger Hunt will be available at its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MAPPLITCH/