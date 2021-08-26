Do you have an active interest in gardening? Do you have a desire to share your gardening interest with others? Are you willing to learn more about gardening and other horticultural topics? Are you able to communicate with groups of people? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you have the qualities sought for in the Extension Master Gardener program.
In 2020, 2,558 certified Extension Master Gardeners volunteered across the state of Minnesota, contributing 70,000 volunteer hours and reaching more than 49,000 Minnesota residents. These volunteers put in time and effort towards continuing education. Applications for the program are now open.
The process of becoming an Extension Master Gardener begins with a Core Course, which can be taken online or in person. The core course takes approximately 50 hours to complete and costs $295. An optional printed copy of the manual can be purchased for $25. Financial assistance is available on a case-by-case basis. You can talk to your local program coordinator if this is a barrier to your ability to join the program.
Extension Master Gardeners work hard to give back to their communities each year. First year Extension Master Gardeners put in 50 hours of volunteer time. Each year after that the required amount is 25 hours. Many volunteers far exceed this number because they are excited and passionate about the program. A local program coordinator and fellow volunteers will help you discover volunteer opportunities in your county. These opportunities may be tailored to your specific areas of interest.
If you are interested in becoming an Extension Master Gardener or learning more about the program, please contact your local program coordinator. The applications are now available at z.umn.edu/mg2022onlineapp. We look forward to welcoming new volunteers in 2022! All applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 1. For more information, please contact Karen Johnson at 320-484-4303 or email ande9495@umn.edu.