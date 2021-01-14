McLeod County Extension Master Gardeners are offering a Garden Education Series for gardening enthusiasts through early April. The Garden Education Series will take place via Zoom on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
Dates and topics are as follows:
Jan. 28 – New Annual and Perennial Fun in 2021
There is nothing better to improve your mood than flowers, and with your office now 5 steps away, you can enjoy your flower beds more now than ever! Join Carrie Larson from McHutchison Horticulture Distributor as she shares some of the newest annuals and perennials hitting the market this spring! Carrie will talk about flowers that are hardy for you, that hold up in the wind and weather, and you can find for sale in your area garden centers this spring, if you get there early enough!!
Feb. 11– Demystifying Hydrangeas
Jessie Keith from Proven Winners will be demystifying hydrangeas by giving you tips, tricks, and valuable information on how to grow them. You will see what their top performers are for our area. Hydrangeas have become a mainstay in gardens. This presentation will want you planting many more this spring.
Feb. 25 – Growing Vegetables in Gardens, Raised Beds, and Containers
The more you think you know, the more you are humbled. Join Master Gardener Nathan Winter as he shares some common mistakes and best management practices to achieve success in growing vegetables in gardens, raised beds, and containers.
March 11 – Irises- Past/ Present/Future and Secrets of Growing a Rainbow in your Garden
Want to be let in on the secrets of growing a rainbow in your garden? Join Master Gardener Ron Cosner as he shares about different iris types, historical irises, and present-day hybrids. Ron will also share some information on cultivation of irises peculiar to this region.
March 25 – Tree Identification
Wondering about what types of trees you have on your property? If so, join John Ball from SDSU Extension as he discusses tree characteristics and issues to watch out for in common trees in our area.
April 8 – Choosing and Growing Great Daylilies
How do you know if a daylily will perform well in your garden and what should you do to help it grow to its full potential? Join Master Gardener Joyce Hochsprung to gather some tips on growing daylilies.
This garden series is free to attend. Registration is required by noon on the day before the event at z.umn.edu/wintergardeninged. All sessions will be recorded and emailed out to participants to watch at their own convenience. The flyer is available at https://z.umn.edu/mgwinterseries. Please contact Karen Johnson, UMN Extension Educator- McLeod and Meeker Counties at 320-484-4303 or ande9495@umn.edu for questions.