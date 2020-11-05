4-H clover

The annual Meeker County 4-H Awards Celebration was shared virtually Nov. 1.

The presentation still can be viewed on the Meeker County 4-H Facebook page at https://z.umn.edu/Meeker4HAwardsFacebook or the Meeker County Extension YouTube Channel at https://z.umn.edu/Meeker4HAwardsYouTube.

Meeker County 4-H’ers were recognized for their accomplishments during the past year, new federation officers were installed, and volunteers and supporters received recognition.

The following awards were presented:

Outgoing 2019-2020 4-H Federation Officers

President – Joseph Carlson, Forest City Livewires

Vice President – Paige Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers

Secretary – Maddison Kelm, Forest City Livewires

Youth Treasurer – Elizabeth Thyen, Danielson Hustlers

Reporter – Gretta Lemke, Valley Victors

Incoming/Re-elected 2019-2020 4-H Federation Officers

President – Joseph Carlson, Forest City Livewires

Vice President – Paige Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers

Secretary – Ellie Donnay, Kimball Krusiser

Youth Treasurer – Emma Donnay, Kimball Kruisers

Reporter – Gretta Lemke, Valley Victors

Outstanding Club Officers

Secretary: Zoe Eblen, Koronis Eager Beavers

Treasurer: Preston Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers

Reporter: Elizabeth & Ryan Donnay, Kimball Kruisers

Honorable Mention Club Officers

Secretary: Ellie Donnay, Kimball Kruisers

Reporter: Brooke Polzin, Litchfield Satellites

Muriel & Chester Larson Memorial Young Achiever Award Winner

Ryan Donnay, Kimball Kruisers

4-H Club Enrollment Winner

Forest City Livewires

Best Club Scrapbook

Koronis Eager Beavers

Best Set Of Records

Experienced: Gretta Lemke, Valley Victors

4-H Week Display Participation Awards

Kimball Kruisers

Friend of 4-H Awards

Dale Hansen of Luxemburg Feed Services Inc.

AgCounty FCS, Litchfield

4-H Volunteer of the Year Award

Jennifer Schiefelbein

Minnesota 4-H Salute to Excellence Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer

Pam Peterson

Graduation Awards

7 years

Brooke Geislinger, Valley Victors

10 Years

Frank Beier, Independent

11 years

Gregory Gathje, Valley Victors

Trevyn Ludwig, Valley Victors

12 years

MaKenna Ludwig, Valley Victors

Savanna Stafford, Danielson Hustlers

13 Years

Ashley Hansen, Forest City Livewires

14 Years

Alex Baumann, Dassel Lamplighters

Casey Gohmann, Kimball Kruisers

Ryan Peterson, Danielson Hustlers

Daniel Williamson, Danielson Hustlers

Meeker County 4-H Federation Scholarship Winners

Allyana Eblen, Koronis Eager Beavers

Bailee Schiefelbein, Kimball Kruisers

Savannah Stafford, Danielson Hustlers

Meeker County 4-H Blue Ribbon Auction Scholarship Winners

MaKenna Ludwig, Valley Victors

Trevyn Ludwig, Valley Victors

Ryan Peterson, Danielson Hustlers

Savannah Stafford, Danielson Hustlers

Daniel Williamson, Danielson Hustlers

Outstanding 4-H Member Awards

County Ambassador: Emma Donnay, Kimball Kruisers

Animal Science: Ruby Radunz, Litchfield Satellites

Expressive Arts: Elizabeth Donnay, Kimball Kruisers

Plant & Soil Science: Sloan Stahnke, Danielson Hustlers

Family & Consumer Science: Ellie Donnay, Kimball Kruisers

Longtime 4-H’er: Ryan Peterson, Danielson Hustlers and Daniel Williamson, Danielson Hustlers

