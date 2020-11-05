The annual Meeker County 4-H Awards Celebration was shared virtually Nov. 1.
The presentation still can be viewed on the Meeker County 4-H Facebook page at https://z.umn.edu/Meeker4HAwardsFacebook or the Meeker County Extension YouTube Channel at https://z.umn.edu/Meeker4HAwardsYouTube.
Meeker County 4-H’ers were recognized for their accomplishments during the past year, new federation officers were installed, and volunteers and supporters received recognition.
The following awards were presented:
Outgoing 2019-2020 4-H Federation Officers
President – Joseph Carlson, Forest City Livewires
Vice President – Paige Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers
Secretary – Maddison Kelm, Forest City Livewires
Youth Treasurer – Elizabeth Thyen, Danielson Hustlers
Reporter – Gretta Lemke, Valley Victors
Incoming/Re-elected 2019-2020 4-H Federation Officers
President – Joseph Carlson, Forest City Livewires
Vice President – Paige Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers
Secretary – Ellie Donnay, Kimball Krusiser
Youth Treasurer – Emma Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Reporter – Gretta Lemke, Valley Victors
Outstanding Club Officers
Secretary: Zoe Eblen, Koronis Eager Beavers
Treasurer: Preston Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers
Reporter: Elizabeth & Ryan Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Honorable Mention Club Officers
Secretary: Ellie Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Reporter: Brooke Polzin, Litchfield Satellites
Muriel & Chester Larson Memorial Young Achiever Award Winner
Ryan Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
4-H Club Enrollment Winner
Forest City Livewires
Best Club Scrapbook
Koronis Eager Beavers
Best Set Of Records
Experienced: Gretta Lemke, Valley Victors
4-H Week Display Participation Awards
Kimball Kruisers
Friend of 4-H Awards
Dale Hansen of Luxemburg Feed Services Inc.
AgCounty FCS, Litchfield
4-H Volunteer of the Year Award
Jennifer Schiefelbein
Minnesota 4-H Salute to Excellence Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer
Pam Peterson
Graduation Awards
7 years
Brooke Geislinger, Valley Victors
10 Years
Frank Beier, Independent
11 years
Gregory Gathje, Valley Victors
Trevyn Ludwig, Valley Victors
12 years
MaKenna Ludwig, Valley Victors
Savanna Stafford, Danielson Hustlers
13 Years
Ashley Hansen, Forest City Livewires
14 Years
Alex Baumann, Dassel Lamplighters
Casey Gohmann, Kimball Kruisers
Ryan Peterson, Danielson Hustlers
Daniel Williamson, Danielson Hustlers
Meeker County 4-H Federation Scholarship Winners
Allyana Eblen, Koronis Eager Beavers
Bailee Schiefelbein, Kimball Kruisers
Savannah Stafford, Danielson Hustlers
Meeker County 4-H Blue Ribbon Auction Scholarship Winners
MaKenna Ludwig, Valley Victors
Trevyn Ludwig, Valley Victors
Ryan Peterson, Danielson Hustlers
Savannah Stafford, Danielson Hustlers
Daniel Williamson, Danielson Hustlers
Outstanding 4-H Member Awards
County Ambassador: Emma Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Animal Science: Ruby Radunz, Litchfield Satellites
Expressive Arts: Elizabeth Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Plant & Soil Science: Sloan Stahnke, Danielson Hustlers
Family & Consumer Science: Ellie Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Longtime 4-H’er: Ryan Peterson, Danielson Hustlers and Daniel Williamson, Danielson Hustlers