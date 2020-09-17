More than two thousand Minnesota youth from 87 counties participated in live virtual judging experiences Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 as part of the 2020 Minnesota 4-H State Showcase.
4-H youth select project areas throughout the year that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by adults. The results are typically exhibited at county fairs, and some of the best exhibits advance to the Minnesota State Fair.
The COVID-19 pandemic required 4-H to cancel most public exhibits in 2020, but 4-H youth learning remained strong in Meeker County, according to Cassidy Martin, 4-H Youth Development and Extension educator. After participating in a local showcase, Meeker County youth participated in Minnesota 4-H’s virtual showcase. It provided youth an opportunity to showcase their achievements.
The virtual showcases were not the same as actually showing at the county or state fair, but the 4-H’ers adapted and even found the positives of virtual competition.
“I participated in the 2020 Minnesota State Showcase with a Hereford breeding heifer, my crossbred market gilt, and my soil science project,” Cade Cervin of the Litchfield Satellites said. “My experience was fun and challenging, but I liked the live shows better and missed my friends. One advantage of the virtual shows, both state and county, was that we could take multiple videos until we captured the best one. Greg Harder, the county showcase judge, reminded us that there was a delete button. I learned a lot watching the other kids show their animals in the virtual swine and beef shows, especially the judge’s preferences and showmanship. I also enjoyed talking with the judge on Zoom about my soil science project and listening about the other two soil projects in the general class.”
4-H will offer a variety of hands-on and virtual learning experiences this fall, according to Martin. For more information about 4-H, to to https://z.umn.edu/4h
Meeker County 4-H Participant results:
(Exhibitor Name, Club, Project, Ribbon or Placing, Special Awards)
Cade Cervin, Litchfield Satellites, Agronomy - Plant and Soil Science, BL; Beef Breeding Heifer - Hereford, Registered Junior Yearling, 5; Swine Market Gilt, 4.
Ellie Donnay, Kimball Kruisers, Clothing and Textiles - Non-Garment BL; Breeding Rabbit - Mini Lop – Senior Buck, 2; Performing Arts BL.
Anna Euerle, Forest City Livewires, Dairy - Milking Shorthorn Winter or Fall Calf, 1; Champion Milking Shorthorn Genetics, Junior Champion Milking Shorthorn, Showmanship – Award of Excellence - Dairy, Showmanship Finalist.
Taylor Fester, Danielson Hustlers, Dairy - Red and White, Three or Four Year Old, 1; OVERALL COW HONORABLE MENTION SENIOR CHAMPION ($100), Senior Champion Red and White.
Gregory Gathje, Valley Victors, Dairy - Brown Swiss Summer or Spring Yearling, 2; Showmanship - Award of Excellence - Dairy, Showmanship Finalist; Dairy - Crossbred and Other Breeds Winter or Fall Calf, 1; Poultry - Chickens - Egg Production - Brown Egg Layers, 4, Showmanship - Award of Excellence - Poultry, Showmanship - Reserve Champion Advanced - Poultry, Showmanship Finalist.
Jonathon Gathje, Valley Victors, Poultry - Chickens - Egg Production - White Egg Layers, 2, Reserve Champion Egg Production Chickens - White Layers, Showmanship - Award of Excellence - Poultry, Showmanship Finalist; Sheep Breeding Ewe – Commercial Black Face - February Ewe Lamb, 2; Sheep Wether Dam - Black Face Ewe Lamb, 5.
Dallee Hecht, Koronis Eager Beavers, Beef Breeding Heifer - Charolais, Registered Fall Calf, 1; Beef Breeding Heifer - Charolais, Registered Junior Yearling, 3.
Greta Hulterstrum, Litchfield Satellites, Performing Arts, PR.
Tanner Kohls, Litchfield Satellites, Sheep Market Lamb- Speckle Faced, 1, Showmanship - Award of Excellence - Sheep, Showmanship Finalist; Sheep Wether Dam - White and Speckle Face Ewe Lamb, 3, Showmanship - Award of Excellence – Sheep.
Vincent Lee, Danielson Husttlers, Dairy - Brown Swiss Winter or Fall Calf, 5, Showmanship - Award of Excellence – Dairy; Dairy - Holstein, Registered – Winter Yearling, 1.
Gretta Lemke, Valley Victors, Clothing and Textiles - Clothes You Make, PR; Needle Arts, PR; Lamb Lead, PR.
Henry Lemke, Valley Victors, Robotics, BL; Sheep Market Lamb - White Face, 2, Reserve Champion White Face Market Lamb.
Ryan Peterson, Danielson Hustlers, Agronomy - Small Grains, BL.
Brooke Polzin, Litchfield Satellites, Meat Goat Doe - Junior Meat Breeding Doe Kid, 2, Showmanship – Award.
Ruby Radunz, Litchfield Satellites, Poultry-Dove-1 Breeding Pair, 1, Champion Dove-Breeding Pair, RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL PIGEON/DOVE ($100), Showmanship-Award of Excellence – Poultry Showmansip – Award of Excellence – Pultry, Showmanship Finalist.
Anthony Schettler, Valley Victors, Poultry – Turkey – Breeding Pen, 2, Reserve Champion Breeding Turkeys, Showmanship – Award of Excellence – Poultry Showmanship Finalist’ Poultry – Turkey – Market Pen, 3.
Sloan Stahnke, Danielson Hustlers, Horticulture – Indoor Gardening RD; Lawn and Landscape Designs.
Elizabeth Thyen, Danielson Hustlers, Dairy – Holstein, Registered – Junior 2-year old; Dairy – Milking Shorthorn Three or Four Year Old, 1, Senior Champion Milking Shorthorn.
Paige Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers, Dairy-Brown Swiss Summer or Spring Yearling, 4, Showmanship – Award of Excellence – Dairy, Showmansnhip – Reserve Champion Senior-Dairy, Showmanship Finalist; Dairy – Brown Swiss Winter or Fall Calf, 6; Swine Market Barrow – Berkshire, Registered, 6; Swine Breeding Gilts – Hereford, Registered – February Gilt, 1, Champion Hereford Gilt.
Preston Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers, Dairy – Brown Swiss Winter or Fall Calf 6; Dairy – Brown Swiss Winter or Fall Yearling, 2; Swine Breeding Gilts -Duroc, Registered – February Gilt, 2, Reserve Champion Duroc Gilt, Showmanship – Award of Excellence – Swine, Showmanship Finalist; Swine Market Gilt, 2, Showmanship – Award of Excellence – Swine, Showmanship Finalist.
Mariah Wojanowitz, Koronis Eager Beavers, Photography-Elements of Photography, BL.