The Rev. Aaron VanDuinen will start as new pastor First Baptist Church in Grove City on Aug. 1. VanDuinen was called to serve in the church last winter and recently moved into the church parsonage with his family.
He and his wife, Emily, have three children – Aliza, Willa and Luke. VanDuinen grew up in western Michigan, earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Grand Valley State University and an master's degree in theology from Liberty University.
VanDuinen most recently worked as a school chaplain and Bible and math teacher at Siouxland Christian School. He was ordained in 2019 at Morningside Bible Church.
Pastor Peter Lee left First Baptist in August 2018 after accepting a position at a church in Thief River Falls. Joshua Sohl has been serving as the interim pastor for nearly two years.