We are living in an unbelievable time, like being in a horror movie without a known ending. A lot of people are making sacrifices to get through this uncharted times. Kids are home and it's a good time to spend family time together making some of their favorite foods; pizza and chicken fingers.
These make a good snack that kids can prepare when they are hungry for pizza.
Pepperoni Bites
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
½ cup chopped pepperoni
½ cup pizza sauce
2 packages (10 each) refrigerated biscuits
1 Tbsp. milk
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
For filling, combine mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and pizza sauce in a bowl. Set aside. Next separate and flatten biscuits into 3-inch circles. Place about 1 rounded teaspoon of filling in the center of each circle. Bring edges of dough together. Pinch to seal. Place seam side down on greased baking sheet. Brush biscuit with milk and sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Makes 20.
---
You can make a large, delicious pizza crust using basic ingredients. This uses simple ingredients and can be made in about a half hour. Suggested toppings are included in the directions for the recipe.
Old World Pizza Crust
1 package yeast
1 cup warm water
2 ½ cup flour
2 tsp. vegetable oil
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. sugar
Dissolve yeast in warm water. Add the flour, oil salt and sugar and beat vigorously for 20 strokes. Cover and let rise 15 minutes. Pat in 15×10 greased baking sheet and press to cover the bottom and slightly up edges. Add toppings like chopped mushrooms, onions, ½ pound ground beef and ½ pound Italian sausage, and pizza cheese. Bake 425 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
---
You can make your own pizza sauce if you have the basic seasonings.
Homemade Pizza Sauce
1 cup beef broth
6 ounce can tomato sauce
¼ tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. onion powder
¼ tsp. oregano
1 ½ tsp. Italian seasoning
1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan
salt and pepper to taste
Simmer together 10 minutes to develop flavor.
---
Another favorite food for kids is chicken strips. You can make delicious, light and crispy tenders at home. You can make the buttermilk by adding 1 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar to a liquid measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 cup. Let sit 5 minutes before using.
Best Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
2 boneless skinless chicken breast (4 ounces)
2 cup all purpose flour
2 eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1 Tbsp. seasoned salt
1 Tbsp. paprika
1 Tbsp. parsley flakes
vegetable oil (2 cups)
Pound breast to one half inch thickness. Cut strips 1 inch thick. Place chicken in buttermilk and refrigerate for 1 hour. In a large bowl, combine flour, seasoned salt, paprika and parsley flakes. In another bowl beat 2 eggs. Heat oil to 350 degrees. Remove chicken from buttermilk. Dredge in flour mix, then egg, then flour mixture. Set aside in a plate until all strips are coated. Fry in hot oil 3-4 minutes; flip and continue to fry 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels. 2-4 servings.
---
You can make your own dipping sauce for your chicken strips.
Chicken Finger Sauce
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup ketchup
½ tsp. garlic salt
¼ tsp. Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp. pepper, to taste