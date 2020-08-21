Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Choir will perform during a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Litchfield United Methodist Church, 1000 S. Sibley Ave.
The choir is part of an outreach effort by Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge to churches throughout Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Members share music and testimonies during their appearances at churches.
The choir also has performed for the Minnesota House of Representatives, sung the national anthem at Twins games, shared songs and testimonies at Joyful Noise, as well as special shows at conferences, outdoor events and fairs.