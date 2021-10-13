“What must I do to inherit eternal life?”
Many of us heard this question from a man to Jesus in this last Sunday’s Gospel from Mark 10:17-30. Jesus’ initial response about obeying the commandments has the man replying that he has observed them from his youth. Then the gospel continues, “Jesus, looking at him, loved him and said to him, ‘You are lacking in one thing. Go, sell what you have, and give to the poor and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.”
Surely, Jesus does not require everyone who would be his disciple to divest themselves of all they have to follow him. If so, there would be many more of us without anything to eat. This must have been a more individual prescription for this man. We are told that “he went away sad, for he had many possessions.” Then Jesus teaches us, “How hard it is for those who have wealth to enter the kingdom of God.”
During Jesus’ day, those of faith widely believed that the rich had been blessed by God. For Jesus to teach that it is hard for the wealthy to enter the kingdom of God was baffling to most. It is still hard for us to understand Jesus’ teaching. We tend to abhor poverty as a wretched state. To be poor is usually to be dependent on others for many things. And, it seems responsible for us to have money set aside for those things that we need.
Why is it hard for those who have wealth to enter the kingdom of God? Perhaps it is difficult for the rich to depend on God when they seem to be able to provide everything they need. Perhaps it becomes difficult to notice the needs of the poor when one grows rich. And even if one notices, it is another thing to recognize that out of justice the poor are owed some of “my” resources. In Luke 16:19-31 Jesus teaches us through the parable of the Rich Man and Lazarus that wealth can blind us both to the needs of others and the tragic consequences that such blindness can have in barring us from heaven.
There is an irony in that to possess eternal life, we are to dispossess ourselves of the things of this world. This gospel story comes shortly after Jesus begins his journey to Jerusalem, to the cross, where he will give his whole self away. A Living Liturgy commentary from Liturgical Press puts it well, “Would-be disciples who cannot give up their wealth will certainly be unable to give up their lives, for this is where the journey of discipleship will end — at the cross.”
The last judgement scene in Matthew 25 has Jesus telling us that those who care for the needs of “least among us” have in fact cared for him. What must I do to inherit eternal life? “Go, sell what you have, and give to the poor and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.”