In my faith tradition we will soon read in Sunday worship the first several verses of John’s Gospel, the 15th chapter. These are part of Jesus’ farewetll conversation with his disciples. Jesus has told them that he is leaving soon, and though they do not understand fully what he means, they are anxious and fearful. Jesus responds in two ways that may be helpful for many of us centuries later.
First, Jesus reassures the disciples that through the promised Holy Spirit he will still be with them and support them. He offers the metaphor of a grapevine to illustrate this. Through the Holy Spirit, he will continue to be the vine, their foundation, their source of life and sustenance. Through the Holy Spirit, he will also be the vinegrower, their caretaker. He will see to their sunlight, water, fertilizing, pest-control, and the like. It is a beautiful statement of promise to an anxious group of disciples.
But Jesus does not leave them in this promise and metaphor. Jesus also challenges them to move this gift beyond themselves. Just as Jesus will have a continued relationship with the disciples. Just as Jesus will continue to love the disciples. They are in turn to have a presence, a deep presence, and a love, a sacrificial love, of others. In the biblical narrative, Jesus will soon demonstrate this presence and love with his own sacrifice of himself on the cross. He calls us to do the same. My life is no longer about me. My life is no longer about my comfort, my convenience, or my gain. The caution is always that this is not an abusive self-sacrifice. This teaching is often manipulated by those of ill will. But this sacrifice is a life changing and a life-giving focus on the other. And this focus means that we will love and give up much for the other.
We are emerging from a year in which both of Jesus’ teachings are especially poignant. We need to hear that Jesus continues to be with us and care for us. Jesus has not abandoned us in our struggle. We also need to be challenged to share this love with others in ways that may mean our own sacrifice. We are to love as Jesus loved.
Shalom.