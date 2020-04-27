Long-time 4-H’er Audrey Weckwerth is Meeker County’s April 4-H’er of the Month.
Audrey has been an active member of the Dassel Lamplighters for 11 years. She has excelled in the poultry project. Her many years of experience raising chickens, ducks, geese and more has led Audrey and her feathery friends to the Minnesota State Fair for the past five years.
Audrey has also led her poultry bowl team to state many times throughout her 4-H career so far. This past year, Audrey served as the 2019-2020 Poultry Princess of Minnesota. The Poultry Princess and Prince competition is a scholarship opportunity that gives leadership roles to an outstanding poultry exhibitor.
In addition to her exceptional work in the poultry project, Audrey also enjoys helping with the club banner and barrels. Club projects are where each club works together to complete a banner, barrel, scarecrow and more to be displayed at the Meeker County Fair.
Audrey said she enjoys working with other club members. She has mentored younger members in her club with projects, as well as other community service projects. She has also taken the roles of her club’s secretary, vice president and president in the past years.
Audrey’s favorite part of 4-H is meeting all of the people at club, county and state level. She has been able to meet and get to know a large group of individuals through 4-H, a stronger memory than any ribbons or awards. Her favorite memory was during her eighth-grade chicken barbecue contest at the State Fair. While actively grilling their chickens, the contestants had to move their grills under a tent due to rain. The grills left no room for the contestants, who were laughing in the rain while finishing their chicken dishes. Audrey remembers this moment and others as opportunities, “all of which help me to better myself.”
Great work and congratulations, Audrey!
— Submitted by Gretta Lemke,
Meeker County 4-H Reporter