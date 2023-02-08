It is inevitable that in any relationship you find yourself in, whether it be …
- Marriage
- Parent child
- Fellow worker
- Church family
… at some point or another a misunderstanding is going to occur that will result in some level of tension. It may result because of something that was said or not said, done or not done. In any case, feelings are hurt. How we handle the situation will either bring us together or push us apart.
I love how practical the Bible is. God’s Word gives us the path to take to bring healing.
James 1:19 gives us a practical example. My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry… Notice the order, first make sure you listen to the other person. Try to understand where they are coming from. Second, be slow to speak. Don’t start talking until you have heard the other person. Third, with God’s help do not allow yourself to become upset.
Unfortunately, when we find ourselves getting at odds, we do the exact opposite. We allow ourselves to get upset, which causes us to become harsh with our words and by then we are not even close to listening to the other person.
Next time you find yourself in this situation, try using this counsel from God’s Word. You will be pleasantly surprised to see that it works.
Another great verse filled with wisdom for handling confrontive situations is Proverbs 15:1. A gentle answer deflects anger, but harsh words make tempers flare.
A pastor friend of mine recalled an incident he had with someone he encountered that got very upset and was obnoxiously vocal. He remembered something about dogs that helped him handle the situation. Why is it that dogs growl and snarl? Because they feel cornered or afraid. This person, like the dog, was feeling cornered and stressed out and was therefore acting aggressively.
He did not take their aggression personally, but instead applied this verse to the situation. Rather than getting defensive, he responded gently and sure enough the other person calmed down.
God’s Word is both helpful and practical and when applied, it works!
People who are in very stressful situations may get aggressive towards us. When we find ourselves in this situation, let’s remember to apply the guidance from God’s Word. Our calm approach will help bring calmness to others.