When I was a child, my parents were missionaries in Colombia, South America. One of the other missionary families had a German shepherd dog named “Capitan” (which is Spanish for Captain). My brothers and I loved to play with that dog. The dog’s master had trained him well. He could do all kinds of tricks and even some amazing feats like climbing a two-story dirt embankment with the greatest of ease.
Occasionally, Capitan’s master would get a piece of meat and set it on the ground in front of Capitan and then give the command, “Don’t eat.” No matter what, Capitan would not eat the meat. Sometimes his owner would make him wait quite a long time before he would finally say, “Eat!” At that moment, in the blink of an eye, Capitan would snatch up that piece of meat, devouring it so quickly it was almost frightening.
As a boy I had often wondered how that big dog could resist eating that meat. Then one day, I noticed where the dog would look when given the command not to eat. Capitan would never look down at the meat. Instead, he looked straight up into the eyes of his master. That big, burly German shepherd would not flinch. He kept his gaze focused directly on his master. I remember being impressed by how smart that dog was. He knew if he would glance at the meat, even for a fleeting second, he would not be able to resist. So, without wavering, he fixed his eyes upon the master.
This German shepherd dog taught me a great lesson. It matters greatly where we keep our eyes, our gaze, our focus. Sometimes we wonder why we find ourselves doing or saying or thinking things we know are not acceptable or pleasing to God. It is because we are looking in the wrong places. The Bible tells us in the book of Hebrews 12:2 “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (NIV)
This is the secret. We are to fix our gaze unwaveringly on the face of our Master, Jesus Christ. He is the only One. He makes it possible for us to resist sin. He can help us to do what is right and wholesome. Therefore we must, like Capitan, keep our eyes on the Master.