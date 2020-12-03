Thanksgiving is over and we enter what the Church calls “Advent.” Advent is a time of preparation for Christmas, but not by shopping and partying, but rather a spiritual preparation. Ordinarily we’d be busy shopping for gifts, planning family get-togethers, baking special foods and partying. But this year is different. 2020 has been a bumpy year to say the least. I’ve seen this year referred to as “the Great Reset.” That means it has given us a chance to take stock of our lives; how we live, act, think, worship, share... to take stock of how we are living our Christian faith.
Advent is a good time to be purposeful about our “reset.” We celebrate the birth of Jesus who came to “reset” the world. Now we are given the opportunity to reset our celebrations, our worship and our family gatherings. We are given the opportunity to make them all more Christ-centered. Take time this season to recognize how the birth of Jesus has changed our world; and our individual lives. The angels announced it, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” Born for us. Born a savior to save us from our sins as well as our worries, our fears, our selfishness, our doubts. Born the Lord who will lead us in our struggles. Can we focus on Jesus in the midst of regulation and isolation and quarantine? Can we find the peace that Jesus promised? And can we find ways to touch lives of those who are hurting in this crisis?
There was once a very cautious farmer who was asked about his wheat crop. “Well”, the farmer replied, “I heard there would be a bad outbreak of ergot so I decided not to plant wheat this year.” “Well then, how were your soybeans?” he was asked. “Well, we had some problems with Phytophtera Root Rot the last couple of years, so I decided it was safest not to plant any beans this year.” “Well, I hope your corn crop turned out well then.” “Well, sir, it was a mild winter so I figured we were due for a bad infestation of root-worm, so I didn’t plant any.” Finally he was asked, “Well, what did you plant?” “Actually, nothing. I could see by the signs that it would be a bad year, so I played it safe.”
That’s not the kind of reset I’m talking about. We know that sowing nothing yields nothing, doing nothing yields nothing. Doing a reset means taking action; a reset takes purpose and hope. Don’t miss the hope Jesus brings. May we all have a “reset” in our focus — a reset away from the worries of this world and toward Jesus Christ, who is Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace!