I grew up with the King James Bible, memorizing verses with ye and thou. Although my mom read to my siblings and me from Our Home Bible Story Book given to us by our neighbors in Indiana.
In college, I switched to reading The Living Bible, which was popular at the time. In my 30s, I focused on The New American Bible, the Bible used by the Catholic Church. I studied The New Jerusalem Bible during my two and half years of lay pastor classes, marking it up to my heart’s content. I love old Bibles, relishing any margin notes and ephemera stuffed between the pages.
In recent years, I found a brand new Bible — The New International Bible — in the free box at Threads of Hope. The Bible was leather bound in pink and brown. The binding was pulled away from the pages but I glued it back together. It made me a little sad that someone gave up a brand new Bible but I am happy to have it in my possession.
I own lots of Bibles. I still have the Bible given to me in Sunday School. I have a chronologically written Bible. The Bible starts out chronologically but there are divisions in the text for ease of reading that do away with sequential events. Chronologically reading the Bible gives context that is helpful to our understanding of events.
I have a Bible that is structured with daily readings from the Old and New Testaments and the Psalms, resulting in reading the Bible in a year. One can use a regular Bible and follow a list of scriptures to read daily to accomplish reading chronologically or reading the Bible in a year.
I was excited when I bought my first Bible with various translations side-by-side. My Grandma Nellie had such a Bible. My grandma and I would take turns reading the same passage in different translations. I remain just as fascinated by this process now as I was when I read with my grandma.
My newest Bibles are the Interlinear Bible and the Septaugint. The Interlinear Bible has the Hebrew and Greek texts with the English below each word and a literal English translation in side-bar columns. The Bible was written in Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek. The Old Testament was written in Hebrew and Aramaic. The New Testament was written in Greek and Aramaic.
God commanded Moses to “Write down these words, for in accordance with these words I have made a covenant with you and Israel.” Moses wrote in his native language, Hebrew. During the 1,000 years that the Old Testament was written, Hebrew was used to write almost all of the text. Aramaic was used to write some chapters of Ezra and Daniel and one verse in Jeremiah. Aramaic displaced many languages and became the most common language in Israel. Aramaic is most likely the language that Jesus spoke.
Eventually, many Jews could not longer read Hebrew. Hence, the Old Testament was translated into Greek during the reign of Ptolemy II Philadelphus, 285-247 B.C. It is called Septuagint, because 70-plus Jewish scholars worked on the translation. Septuaginta is the Latin word for 70. My copy of the Septuagint includes an English translation of the Greek.
The New Testament was written from 50 to 100 A.D. in Greek along with some Aramaic words used in the Gospels. Surprisingly, Scholarly Greek was not used. Rather, Koine Greek or common Greek — the spoken Greek — was used to write the New Testament.
I am excited to read and study the Interlinear Bible and the Septuagint during Lent, beginning March 2, 2022. Any time is a good time to read and study the Bible. However, sometimes it is helpful to set aside a specific time to focus on a particular aspect of the Bible.
We can expand our understanding of the Bible by reading various translations and other biblical study books. Of course, today, we can do so online, which easily adds an enormous amount of biblical materials for our journey to know God’s Word. I encourage us all to commit to reading and studying the Bible on a regular basis. Shalom. Amen.